Cricket: Ashes 2023 England v Australia: England rise by Australian tally as hosts take control of Fourth Test





England’s Zak Crawley, right, celebrates with batting partner Joe Root after scoring a century during the second day of the fourth Ashes cricket test. Photo / AP

Opener Zak Crawley hit a fast 189 as England dominated the second day of the fourth Ashes test, taking a 67-run lead over Australia with six wickets left on stumps overnight. England reached 384-4 in 72 overs in reply to Australia’s first innings of 317. The visitors were sent off in the morning session at Old Trafford after resuming at 299-8. Crawley took England into the lead after just 54.3 overs with a superb flick for six off Mitch Marsh. Australia’s woes continued as England suffered a couple of overthrows when Australian captain Pat Cummins forgot to back up Steve Smith’s throw from the depths, though it got some reprieve as an off-balance Crawley dragged Cameron Green (1-40) to his stumps. Crawley scored 189 in 182 deliveries, including three sixes and 21 fours. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Joe Root (84 in 95) then left with 16 less than three figures after failing to bring his bat down in time on a grubber by Josh Hazlewood (1-62), the first significant sign of intermittent bounce in the field. There were no further alarms for England with Harry Brook unbeaten on 14 and captain Ben Stokes on 24 not out. England had started bowling in Australia after lunch and shot up to 239-2. Crawley led a partnership of 121 off 152 balls with Moeen Ali, then 109 off 86 with Root at tea in a partnership that would grow to 206. Crawley single-handedly scored 106 in the middle session. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Ali showed his versatility by scoring 54 at number 3 England need to win here to keep the series alive, warning Australia in advance that it would try to force a quick result as Saturday’s game could be lost to predicted rain. If England don’t win, Australia keep the Ashes. With that in mind England added an entertaining 178 runs from 25 overs at over seven per over after lunch. The Australians were confused, especially the expensive Cummins. Mitchell Starc finished the day at 2-74. England’s first 100 took 22.1 overs. The second 100 took 13.2 overs. Ali came out of test retirement for the series as an emergency spin cover, then volunteered to bat at No. 3 when Ollie Pope was injured outside of the series. Ali made it his job to give Root and Brook distance from the new ball and excelled with his first Test fifty in 4 1/2 years. He was dropped on 53, but busted out a point later at 130-2 when he hit Starc for the square to give Usman Khawaja a two-handed dive catch. That brought in Root, who hit the first ball he saw from Starc to the boundary. Crawley achieved a streaky century with many sharp shots off 93 balls, the second fastest by an opener in England in Test history. The only faster one was his own with 86 balls last year in Pakistan. He and Root were so comfortable on a slow pitch against an aging ball that they hit a sixes close to the break. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Root reverse-sloped Marsh over deep third and Crawley slog-swept Travis Head over cow corner.

