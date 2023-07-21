Bert Bathiany, Moeller’s new head football coach, is raising the bar

As a player and as a coach, Bert Bathiany has enjoyed great success, victories and championships.

As a college coach, Bathiany helped two football programs achieve rare levels of success. As a high school head football coach, he doesn’t have to do that, he just has to help regain past glory.

Bathiany is in his first pre-season as Moellers head football coach. He inherits a team that went 13-2 last season and lost a heartthrob to Springfield in the OHSAA Division I semifinals.

He replaces Mark Elder, who went 27-12 in his three seasons with Moeller with two regional championships. Bathiany is the fourth head coach at Moeller since the departure of John Rodenberg after the 2017 season. Rodenberg had won two state titles with the Crusaders.

More:5 things you need to know about Moeller Football’s new coach Bert Bathiany, a Highlands graduate

Coach Elder obviously did a great job and they had a phenomenal staff over the past three years and I was able to get into a program that had already set up a lot, Bathiany said. And then I just add my own little tweaks to it. And our main concern is to maintain momentum, because we are a program with momentum and we want to maintain it.

Bathiany comes to Moeller from Lexington Catholic High School, where he led the varsity football team to its first 10-win season since 2015.

His staff at Moeller is a combination of remnant veterans from the Moeller staff and coaches that Bathiany has hired.

I think Coach B really took the standard to the next level this year, senior Jordan Marshall said. The younger guys just helped them hold everyone accountable to the leaders. They know that when their number is called, they will be ready.

Bathiany was a standout football player for Highlands High School. The 2005 graduate captained the football team that won the 2004 Kentucky state championship.

As college coach, Bathiany helped Tiffin University to a 9-1 season and a conference title in 2019. The Dragons earned their first-ever spot in the NCAA Division II playoffs and nearly lost first-round upsets in the Kutztown region.

From 2013-18, Bathiany served at his alma mater, Denison University. During that span, Denison rose to prominence in the North Coast Athletic Conference, winning 30 games (.731) including an NCAC Championship in 2018 (the school’s first conference title since 1986) and advancing to the 2018 NCAA Division III Playoffs.

The transition to the new coaches has been really good, senior Jewett Hayes said. We’re starting to get really close, starting to get to know him and it’s been really smooth. It’s what they did and how they did it, like all the new jargon. Mixing went very well.

Bathiany inherits a roster of differing Division I college prospects, led by Michigan capturing Marshall at running back and Notre Dame capturing Karson Hobbs at defensive back.

The best of the best:Who are the top ranked high school football players in Cincinnati from the class of 2024?

Any time you have a lot of guys who have played a lot of snaps, especially in Ohio and the GCL, that’s valuable, Bathiany said.

Marshall is coming off a season where he was named the Ohio Gatorade Football Player of the Year after running for more than 1,900 yards and 30 touchdowns to help Moeller win a second straight Division I regional championship. Marshall was nominated for the Mr. Ohio Football Awards.

Our greatest strength is our backfield, Bathiany said. That’s what we bring back the most experience between our quarterbacks, running back and finishing tight. And then on the defensive side of the ball, it’s probably our front seven.

The crusaders have veterans in all position groups.

We installed a new offense, a new defense, so I feel like it’s been a lot for the defense to come together as a unit, said senior Drew Robinson, who plays defense this season after being quarterback in 2022. We need to learn and really understand so that everyone can learn every position.

Moeller’s schedule is usually a gauntlet full of championship-quality teams. This fall will be no different as the Crusaders face one of their toughest slates in recent memory.

Moeller will compete against four reigning state champions, all on the road. The Crusaders play three-time defending Indiana 6A champion Center Grove in Indianapolis, Indiana 4A champion East Central, Michigan 3A title list Martin Luther King in Detroit and Ohio Division I state champion Lakewood St. Edward.

Moeller will also host Indianapolis Ben Davis and Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, plus perennial in-state contender Cleveland St. Ignatius.

We can always have an argument that someone in the GCL has the toughest schedule in the country, Bathiany said. Even when I was in college, I used to watch highlight videos of guys in the GCL that always came up. Our competition is really very good. We were basically just trying to find competitive games. We like to play against good teams. We want to compete against the best and they’ve been doing that here since 1960.

In Ohio’s expansive playoffs, a loss or two during the season won’t derail a team’s chances at a state title. In that respect, it’s similar to Kentucky’s playoff structure, which Bathiany has a lot of experience with.

Marshall said: Just take one game at a time. Everyone will make the playoffs, so make sure we play our best ball by week 10 and the playoffs.