Federer’s former coach drops a colossal comment about the Swiss great’s ‘coaching’ future | Tennis news





It has been more than two years since Roger Federer last played a singles match and almost a year since he announced his retirement from the sport. While the past few months have been marked by Federer’s career and achievements, his tennis fans and followers are all left with the same question: what’s next for the Swiss great? Roger Federer retired from professional tennis in 2022 and has since appeared sporadically at major tennis events (AP) Federer is one of the most beloved figures in the history of the sport and continues to perform throughout the tennis world. He was in the first week of the recently concluded Wimbledon watching his close friend and rival Andy Murray play on Center Court, and had a hit with the Princess of Wales and some Wimbledon ballkids before that. However, there’s not much indication whether Federer is looking to return to the tennis world in a more permanent role, either as a commentator or as a coach. Nevertheless, a person close to him has his own take on Federer’s future and admitted that he didn’t envision coaching as being on the table. Federer’s compatriot and former coach Ivan Ljubicic spoke to Tages-Anzeiger about his relationship with the Swiss master and what the future might hold for him. I can’t imagine Roger Federer as a coach, Ljubicic said. I see him more as a mentor. He likes to help, but I don’t see him wanting to make the commitment that a coach requires. He likes to do many things. Federer played his last tournament at Wimbledon in 2021, but returned in 2022 for a farewell tournament at the Laver Cup in London, where he played doubles alongside Rafael Nadal in the last match of his career. After a professional career of 24 years, the Swiss thought it was time to take time for a career that sparkled with silverware. Federer recently shared how he enjoys helping his children (a twin girl) and a younger twin boy learn and appreciate tennis, acting like a coach to them, but felt it was more important for him at the moment to spend time with his family after many long years of traveling the world for his career. Federer has spoken of enjoying life as a tennis fan, with the difficult transition into retirement made more comfortable by the gradual slowdown in his career due to his knee injuries and the Covid-19 pandemic. For now, though, he seems happy to remain nothing more than a fan, restricting himself to working on his Foundation and spending precious time with his family before moving on to the next phase of his life. ABOUT THE AUTHOR At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. …View details

