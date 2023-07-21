20 names to watch as the college hockey recruiting season kicks off August 1 – Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS A new recruiting season is about to begin.

College hockey teams can begin offering scholarships to players entering junior high school on August 1, and those players can begin committing to schools at that time.

Promises often start pouring in right away.

Last year, UND received a commitment from attacker Sacha Boisvert on August 4. Boisvert followed up on his commitment with an excellent first season in the United States Hockey League and he could be on track to become a first round pick in next summer’s NHL Draft.

Another commitment followed in September with defender Keith McInnis. Subsequently, Fargo Force star Mac Swanson committed to UND in November.

All three were on Herald’s 20 players to watch list a year ago.

Here is a list of names you need to know for this hiring cycle.

This list is not a direct ranking of 1-20 of the best players. It is a list of top hockey prospects in the US and Canada with a leaning toward traditional UND and National Collegiate Hockey Conference recruiting grounds.

1. James Hagens, Attacker, Hauppauge, NY: Hagens is a great talent and is showing all signs of being a top-15 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He was the second youngest player on the US Under-17 Team and still finished second with a clear 20-point lead over the third leading scorer. Hagens’ older brother, Michael, will be attending Harvard this fall as a defender.

2. LJ Mooney, forward, West Mifflin, Pennsylvania: Mooney is smaller in stature but has a lot of skill and should be a big producer at the college level. His family has connections to numerous colleges. His father, John, played at Colorado College. His sisters, Ireland and Kaley, played club hockey in Miami. His uncle, Tom, played at Notre Dame. His cousin, Eric Cooley, played at Niagara and Ohio State. His cousin, Logan Cooley, plays in Minnesota. His brother-in-law, Andrew Schmit, played in Miami and Omaha.

3. Logan Hensler, defense, Woodbury, Minn.: Hensler, who played for the US Under-17 Team, is on track to become a top contender for the 2025 NHL Draft. Right-handed shooting defenders are coveted like gold. Not only is Hensler a right-hander, he has a six-foot frame and can score.

4. Zachary Morin, captain, Terbonne, Que.: Morin, who signed a bid to play for the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms, is a tall, skilled winger who competes and plays a tough game.

5. Sascha Boumedienne, Defense, Oulu, Finland: Like Morin, Boumedienne also signed a bid with the Youngstown Phantoms and will join the defending Clark Cup champions. Boumedienne is a high-end skater with a good shot. He will produce offensively at the university level.

6. Sam Laurila, Defense, Moorhead: Laurila made the big leap last season from playing bantams to the US Under-17 Team and playing against USHL opponents. His transition went well and he continues to improve. Laurila will play for the US Under-18 Team this season, then probably a year in the USHL before going to college.

7. Garrett Lindberg, Defense, Moorhead: Lindberg has some similarities with another former Moorhead High defenseman Ethan Frisch. He’s not big, but Lindberg is smart and an excellent defender. Like Frisch, Lindberg is right-handed. His older brother, Gavin, will be attending Colorado College in 2024.

8. Cullen Potter, Attacker, Minneapolis: Potter’s dam is four-time Olympic medalist Jenny Schmidgall-Potter, who played in Minnesota Duluth and was a three-time Patty Kazmaier Award finalist. Cullen is notable for his blazing speed. He uses that to separate and generate scoring opportunities. Cullen played for the Dallas Stars Elite-program last season and will join the US Under-17 Team in the fall.

9. Cole McKinney, captain, Lake Forest, Illinois: McKinney is a big power forward who will be joining the US Under-17 Team this fall. McKinney plays for the Chicago Mission program.

10. William Moore, Attacker, Ithaca, NY: Moore is a six-foot-tall center who is bound to spark NHL interest with his frame and skill. However, the question is whether he will end up at university. After committing to the U.S. Under-17 Team for the 2023-24 season, the London Knights selected Moore in the first round of the OHL Draft, suggesting the Knights believe there’s a good chance Moore will head north at some point.

11. Lukas Sawchyn, Attacker, Grande Prairie, Alta.: Lukas’ older brother, Gracyn, was drafted in the second round by the Florida Panthers in June. Gracyn chose to play in the Western Hockey League, but Lukas has kept the college route open by signing a bid to play for the Chicago Steel.

12. Charlie Trethewey, Defense, Woodbine, Md.: Trethewey is a 6-foot-1, right-handed shooting defender who is smart and sane in his own way. Trethewey will join the US Under-17 Team this fall.

13. Andrew ONeill, Striker, Fargo: O’Neill played one season for Fargo South-Shanley as a freshman, averaging nearly a point per game. He played for the Windy City Storm last season and will advance to the US Under-17 Team as a preparatory junior. O’Neill has elite athletics and will be a high-end forward.

14. Caleb Heil, Goalkeeper, Victoria, Minn.: Goaltender development can be the hardest to predict, but Heil is off to an impressive start to his young career. He was just one of two 2006-born goaltenders to play in the USHL last season. Heil posted a .908 save percentage in nine games for the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede. The other goalkeeper born in 2006 recorded a .822 save percentage. At six feet tall, Heil is the size most look for in a modern goaltender.

15. Masun Fleece, forward, Rolling Hills, California: The Fargo Force has only signed three players on tenders in the last 10 years. One of them is fleece. He is a smart and skillful player who also goes into corners, wins puck fights and goes to the net. It is an ideal addition for high-end goalscorers and playmakers.

16. Drew Schock, Defense, Green Bay, Wisconsin: Schock is shorter in stature at 5 feet 9 inches tall, but has elite offensive skills and can pull off a power play. He is a skilled, puck-moving defender. Schock played high school in Wisconsin last season and will move to the US Under-17 Team in the fall.

17. Jake Stuart, Attacker, Manhattan Beach, California: Jake, the son of longtime NHL defenseman Brad Stuart, makes up for his 5-foot-7 frame with a competitive streak. He is also a smart player, who is on his way to the US Under-17 Team.

18. Jacob Rombach, Defense Department, Spring Lake Park, Minn.: Rombach is a 6-foot-5, southpaw defenseman who emerged this summer as a burgeoning prospect. Rombach played prep hockey at Spring Lake Park High School last season and could go to the Lincoln Stars this fall. The Stars used a first round Phase I Draft pick on him.

19. Cooper Simpson, forward, Shakopee, Minn.: Simpson scored 37 goals in 27 games for Shakopee High School as a sophomore. He now heads to the Tri-City Storm after signing a tender with the USHL team.

20. Carter Murphy, Defense, Woodlands, Texas: Murphy is now only 5 feet 8 inches tall, 135 pounds, but size wasn’t an issue for his father. Murphy is the son of former UND star, Curtis, who won an NCAA national title in 1997. Murphy was a member of the USA Hockey’s Under-17 Select Team, which will play in the Five Nations Tournament in the Czech Republic August 4-8. Murphy played with the Dallas Stars Elite last season. He is a draft pick for the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms.