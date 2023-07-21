Prediction of Longhorns next commit after D’antre Robinson

Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian on July 20 landed their 15th draft in the 2024 recruiting class and third down the defensive line with highly sought after four-star Orlando (FL) Jones defensive lineman Dantre Robinson.

The giant 6-foot-4 and 315-pound Florida native Robinson chose Texas over offers from the Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs. Texas finally defeated the Gators this summer in a hard-fought battle over Robinson’s commitment to the recruiting path.

Robinson jumping in this class gives the Longhorns a whopping 13 commitments in 2024 since the official visiting season began. This big run on the recruiting trail for Sark and the Longhorns staff in the 2024 class began on June 17, when four-star Scottsdale (AZ) Desert Mountain cornerback Santana Wilson committed to Texas.

Who is next for Texas football in the Class of 2024 after the landing of 4-Star DL Dantre Robinson?

And it looks like the Longhorns are far from done with this big run on the recruiting trail in the 2024 class late this summer. Here’s a prediction of the next recruit to commit to the Longhorns 2024 class after Texas lands Robinson on July 20.

T. J. Lindsey, DL

After Robinson enters the class of 2024, there are still a few priority defensive linemen for the Longhorns heading into the fall. The first is the touted four-star defensive lineman from the IMG Academy, TJ Lindsey.

The former Bryant (AR) standout defensive lineman has Texas high on his list after a successful official visit to Austin last month. The race to secure a commitment from Lindsey will come down to Texas and the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn gave a big boost to this recruitment this summer. The Tigers are probably the school that Lindsey gives the most priority since his official visit to Auburn on the weekend of June 2.

Lindsey is expected to decide on the start of his final season at IMG Academy next month. If Texas pushes harder in the final days of this recruiting, it could pay off Lindsey’s commitment over Auburn.