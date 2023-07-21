Eleven hockey players added to NCHC Academic All-Conference List





COLORADO SPRINGS — The National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) has added 67 freshman and freshman transfers to its Academic All-Conference Team, which was originally announced in February. Freshmen and freshman transfer student athletes must complete one year at their new institution to be eligible. The Broncos had honored 14 players in February and added 11 more this afternoon. Among the names added were: Bart Brooks , Cole Burch , Zak Galambos , Will Hamley , Kirk Lawrence , Lucas Matt , Jack Perbix , Cameron Rowe , Samuel Sjölund , Theo Thrun And Ethan Walters . Of those 11, Brooks, Burtch, Hambley, Laursen, Matta, Sjolund, Thrun, and Wolthers were NCHC Distinguished Scholar Athlete honorees. A total of 174 NCHC student-athletes were part of the 2022-23 Academic All-Conference Team. Among 174 Academic All-Conference honorees, 105 student-athletes also earned NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete recognition last season with at least a 3.5 GPA, including the 62 sophomores, juniors, and seniors announced in February. The 105 total NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athletes are the second most in NCHC history, with only the 109 trailing in 2020-21. Among freshmen and freshman transfers alone, Western Michigan led the way with 11 newcomers to the Academic All-Conference Team, followed by 10 each from Minnesota Duluth and Omaha. Denver and Miami each fielded eight newcomers to the Academic All-Conference Team, while all eight teams had honored at least six newcomers. Overall, in 2022-23, Colorado College topped the NCHC Academic All-Conference honors with 27, while North Dakota was close behind with 26 representatives on the team. Omaha and Western Michigan each saw 25 student-athletes land on the Academic All-NCHC squad, while Denver had 24 and Miami had 22. All teams had at least 16 student-athletes earning Academic All-Conference honors. Looking at Distinguished Scholar-Athletes among freshmen and freshman transfers, Western Michigan also led the way in 2022-23 with eight Bronco newcomers taking the honors. Miami and Minnesota Duluth each saw seven entrants named Distinguished Scholar-Athletes, while Denver had six. Omaha and St. Cloud State each placed five entrants on the Distinguished Scholar-Athletes list. Overall, Colorado College also led NCHC teams in 2022-2023 with 17 Distinguished Scholar-Athletes, one more than Omaha’s 16. North Dakota and Western Michigan each had 15 student-athletes named Distinguished Scholar-Athletes last season, while all eight teams had at least nine Distinguished Scholar-Athletes on their roster in 2022-23.

