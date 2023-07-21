Sports
Three Eagles Named Preseason Group of Five All-Americans
STATENBORO –Three Georgia Southern football players have been named to one of HERO Sports’ Group of Five All-America Teams, as released Friday afternoon by the outlet.
Fifth year receiver Khaleb hood garnered second-team honors while serving as offensive lineman for the sixth year Khalil Crowder and redshirt junior linebacker Marques Watson-Trentwere both named to the third team.
The Eagles open the 2023 season at home on September 3 against The Citadel
Attack of the first team
Q. B. Frank Harris, UTSA
RB George Holani, Boise State
RB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss
WR Tory Horton, State of Colorado
WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
W. R. Joshua Cephus, UTSA
TE Brady Hunt, Ball State
TE Mark Redman, State of San Diego
OL Nick Rosi, Toledo
OL Nolan Potter, NIU
OL Prince Pines, Tulane
OL Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane
OL A. J. Gillie, Louisiana
AP Jermaine Brown Jr., UAB
Defense of the first team
D. L. Owen Porter, Marshall
DL TJ Jackson, Troy
DL Kendy Charles, Freedom
D. L. Brandon Brown, UTSA
D. L. Payton Zdroik, Air Force
LB Jason Henderson, Old Dominion
LB Shaun Dolac, Buffalo
LB Dallas Gant, Toledo
LB D. J. Schramm, Boise State
L. B. Easton Gibbs, Wyoming
DB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
DB Reddy Steward, Troy
DB Ike Larsen, State of Utah
DB Yam Banks, South Alabama
DB Jack Howell, State of Colorado
First team special teams
K Dominic Zvada, State of Arkansas
P. Jack Browning, State of San Diego
RS Rook Harris, Louisiana Tech
Attack of the second team
QB Grayson McCall, Carolina Coast
RB Marquez Cooper, Ball State
RB Samson Evans, Eastern Michigan
WR Sam Pinckney, Carolina Coast
WR Khaleb hoodSouth Georgia
W.R. Sam Wigluz, Ohio
TE Oscar Cardenas, UTSA
TE Neal Johnson, Louisiana
OL X’Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty
OL Nick Kidwell, JMU
OL Isaiah Helms, App State
OL Cade Beresford, Boise State
OL Brian Dooley, Eastern Michigan
AP La’Damian Webb, South Alabama
Defense of the second team
D. L. Brandon Brown, UTSA
D. L. James Carpenter, JMU
D. L. Fish McWilliams, UAB
DL Mohamed Kamara, State of Colorado
DL Mazin Richards, North Texas
LB JaQues Evans, Western Kentucky
LB Alec Mock, Air Force
L. B. Clayton Coll, Ball State
LB Tyrice Knight, UTEP
L. B. Kavian Gaither, Sam Houston
DB Ridge Texas, North Texas
DB Nate Bauer, Toledo
DB Maxen Hook, Toledo
DB Micah Abraham, Marshall
S Rashad Wisdom, UTSA
Special teams of the second team
K. John Hoylan, Wyoming
P Mitchell Tomasek, Eastern Michigan
RS Keegan Wilburn, Ohio
Attack of the third team
QB Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
R. B. Larry McCammon III, FAU
R. B. Blake Watson, Memphis
W.R. Alex Adams, Akron
W.R. De’Corian Clark, UTSA
W. R. Jerjuan Newton, Toledo
TE Tanner Koziol, Ball State
TE Treyton Welch, Wyoming
OL Justin Osborne, SMU
OL Ethan Crowe, Ball State
OL Khalil CrowderSouth Georgia
OL Cade Bennett, State of San Diego
OL Canaan Yarrow, State of New Mexico
AP Kimani Vidal, Troy
Third team defense
DL Richard Jibunor, Troy
D. L. Evan Anderson, FAU
DL Praise Amaewhule, UTEP
DL DeVonte O’Malley, NIU
D. L. Elijah Chatman, SMU
L. B. Jamal Ligon, UTSA
LB JT Killen, Carolina Coast
LB Marques Watson-TrentSouth Georgia
LB Donovan Manuel, FIU
LB Cody Moon, State of San Diego
CB Cam Stone, Hawaii
D. B. Marcus Fuqua, Buffalo
D. B. Jarius Monroe, Tulane
DB Donte Kent, Central Michigan
CB Cam Lockridge, Fresno State
Special teams of the third team
K. Alex McNulty, Buffalo
P Dzioban House, Miami, Ohio
RS Milan Tucker, Appalachian State
