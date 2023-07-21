Three Eagles Named Preseason Group of Five All-Americans





STATENBORO –Three Georgia Southern football players have been named to one of HERO Sports’ Group of Five All-America Teams, as released Friday afternoon by the outlet. Fifth year receiver Khaleb hood garnered second-team honors while serving as offensive lineman for the sixth year Khalil Crowder and redshirt junior linebacker Marques Watson-Trent were both named to the third team. The Eagles open the 2023 season at home on September 3 against The Citadel Attack of the first team Q. B. Frank Harris, UTSA

RB George Holani, Boise State

RB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss

WR Tory Horton, State of Colorado

WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

W. R. Joshua Cephus, UTSA

TE Brady Hunt, Ball State

TE Mark Redman, State of San Diego

OL Nick Rosi, Toledo

OL Nolan Potter, NIU

OL Prince Pines, Tulane

OL Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane

OL A. J. Gillie, Louisiana

AP Jermaine Brown Jr., UAB Defense of the first team D. L. Owen Porter, Marshall

DL TJ Jackson, Troy

DL Kendy Charles, Freedom

D. L. Brandon Brown, UTSA

D. L. Payton Zdroik, Air Force

LB Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

LB Shaun Dolac, Buffalo

LB Dallas Gant, Toledo

LB D. J. Schramm, Boise State

L. B. Easton Gibbs, Wyoming

DB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

DB Reddy Steward, Troy

DB Ike Larsen, State of Utah

DB Yam Banks, South Alabama

DB Jack Howell, State of Colorado First team special teams K Dominic Zvada, State of Arkansas

P. Jack Browning, State of San Diego

RS Rook Harris, Louisiana Tech Attack of the second team QB Grayson McCall, Carolina Coast

RB Marquez Cooper, Ball State

RB Samson Evans, Eastern Michigan

WR Sam Pinckney, Carolina Coast

WR Khaleb hood South Georgia W.R. Sam Wigluz, Ohio

TE Oscar Cardenas, UTSA

TE Neal Johnson, Louisiana

OL X’Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty

OL Nick Kidwell, JMU

OL Isaiah Helms, App State

OL Cade Beresford, Boise State

OL Brian Dooley, Eastern Michigan

AP La’Damian Webb, South Alabama Defense of the second team D. L. Brandon Brown, UTSA

D. L. James Carpenter, JMU

D. L. Fish McWilliams, UAB

DL Mohamed Kamara, State of Colorado

DL Mazin Richards, North Texas

LB JaQues Evans, Western Kentucky

LB Alec Mock, Air Force

L. B. Clayton Coll, Ball State

LB Tyrice Knight, UTEP

L. B. Kavian Gaither, Sam Houston

DB Ridge Texas, North Texas

DB Nate Bauer, Toledo

DB Maxen Hook, Toledo

DB Micah Abraham, Marshall

S Rashad Wisdom, UTSA Special teams of the second team K. John Hoylan, Wyoming

P Mitchell Tomasek, Eastern Michigan

RS Keegan Wilburn, Ohio Attack of the third team QB Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

R. B. Larry McCammon III, FAU

R. B. Blake Watson, Memphis

W.R. Alex Adams, Akron

W.R. De’Corian Clark, UTSA

W. R. Jerjuan Newton, Toledo

TE Tanner Koziol, Ball State

TE Treyton Welch, Wyoming

OL Justin Osborne, SMU

OL Ethan Crowe, Ball State

OL Khalil Crowder South Georgia OL Cade Bennett, State of San Diego

OL Canaan Yarrow, State of New Mexico

AP Kimani Vidal, Troy Third team defense DL Richard Jibunor, Troy

D. L. Evan Anderson, FAU

DL Praise Amaewhule, UTEP

DL DeVonte O’Malley, NIU

D. L. Elijah Chatman, SMU

L. B. Jamal Ligon, UTSA

LB JT Killen, Carolina Coast

LB Marques Watson-Trent South Georgia LB Donovan Manuel, FIU

LB Cody Moon, State of San Diego

CB Cam Stone, Hawaii

D. B. Marcus Fuqua, Buffalo

D. B. Jarius Monroe, Tulane

DB Donte Kent, Central Michigan

CB Cam Lockridge, Fresno State Special teams of the third team K. Alex McNulty, Buffalo

P Dzioban House, Miami, Ohio

RS Milan Tucker, Appalachian State

