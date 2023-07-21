Sports
How long is lunch and tea in Test Cricket? What time are the Ashes breaks and today’s schedule explained
The crucial fourth test of the mensAshes is underway, with rain as much an enemy of England as Australia.
England took overall command of the Teston on day two thanks to Zak Crawley’s barbaric 189, who shared a 206-run tie with Joe Root.
However, with significant amounts of rain forecast for Manchester over the weekend, their dominant performance could be for naught. Trailing 2-2 in the series, they need to win this Test to have any chance of regaining the Ashes. A draw would mean that even if England won the final game at the Oval, the series would end 2–2 and Australia would keep the urn.
Here’s everything you need to know about playtime, from lunch and tea breaks to how long they can play in the evening after a weather delay.
When do the players take lunch and tea?
Each day, play begins at 11:00 am, weather permitting, and the first session lasts until 1:00 pm, when the players have lunch.
The lunch break is 40 minutes, which means that play will resume at 1:40 PM.
The second session lasts two hours and ends at 3:40 pm for tea. Play will then resume at 4:00 PM.
The day normally ends at 6:00 PM. However, an extra half hour is allowed at the end of each day to allow the fielding team to complete the 90 overs that are supposed to be bowled in a day.
If there has been rain or bad light, play can be extended to 7:30 PM as long as the teams are back on the field by 7:00 PM.
What’s the weather forecast for Old Trafford?
The Met Office says there is a 40 percent chance of rain between noon and 4pm on Friday, with more rain possible around 6pm.
That means there could be some disruption on day three, although it’s likely plenty of play could be had, and with the weather clearing up a little after 6pm, play could be extended into the evening.
The overcast conditions should favor the bowlers, with temperatures rising to 17C.
Unfortunately for England fans, there is a chance that Saturday will be completely wiped out. The Met Office is forecasting rain throughout the day, much of which could be heavy.
Sunday, however, is expected to be slightly brighter at this time. The Met Office says there is a 40 percent chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., dropping to 30 percent in the evening. Temperatures should peak around 19C.
How can I watch the Ashes live?
The Ashes will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with full coverage of every ball, as well as daily highlights.
The onboard experts and commentators for the series are Ian Ward, Nasser Hussain, Mike Atherton, Ricky Ponting, Mark Taylor, Mel Jones, Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara, Mark Butcher, Dinesh Karthik, Sir Andrew Strauss.
If you prefer to listen to the radio, there is ball-by-ball commentary on the BBC Test match special, which can be found on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio 4 longwave. This will be the last Ashes series to be broadcast on longwave, being phased out by the BBC.
|
