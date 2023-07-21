Oklahoma Football Recruiting: No. 1 RB Taylor Tatum Commits, Becomes Highest-Ranked Member of Sooners’ 2024 Class

Four stars run back Taylor Tatum committed to Oklahoma on Friday, he announced on social media. The Longview, Texas native is the No. 1 ranked running back and the No. 42 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports, and committed to the Sooners over USC and Alabama.

Tatum is the highest ranked commit Brent Venables and his staff have made this cycle. Other notable pledges from Oklahoma’s 2024 class include four-star TE Davon Mitchell, four-star WR Zion Kearney and four-star safety Jaydan Hardy. The Sooners finished the 2023 recruiting cycle ranked No. 6 overall in the nation behind Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Ohio State and LSU.

The two-sport athlete chose Oklahoma’s plans to play both baseball and football in college. He said the opportunity to compete in both sports with the SEC was a factor in his decision.

“The SEC is the big dog in both baseball and football,” Tatum said at his wedding ceremony. “Growing up and seeing LSU, Alabama, and Georgia (I thought), I want to be a part of those big dogs. Getting the chance to play baseball and football in the SEC is an opportunity I won’t be able to deny.”

Gabe Brooks, 247 national scouting analyst, scout report from Tatum:

Premier runningback prospect in the 2024 class with classic runningback construction. Formerly on the lean end of the spectrum, it has gradually increased in size over the high school career to enter senior season north of 200 pounds. Broad shouldered and well mounted. Instinctive lane finder. Plays with patience. Presses blocks to create holes. Also knows how to buy a few steps more time on perimeter runs to help blockers divert defenders. Quick-footed into the hole. Regularly makes something out of the blue when penetration disrupts play in the backfield. Uses effective hesitation to mount evasive action in space. Plenty of functional athleticism to bounce but plays with good discernment for a young back and keeps play in when needed. Flashes high-kneed, open-field speed to hit the big game. Run-finishing ability plays above listed size.

Tatum made official visits to Michigan, Oklahoma and USC last month. The Sooners jumped six spots in the 2024 247Sports team rankings to 16th in the cycle. That would put Oklahoma No. 7 in the SEC team rankings behind Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and LSU. The Sooners will begin SEC play in 2024.