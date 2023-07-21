Men’s tennis adds Ian Van Cott as assistant coach

NEW YORK Bidyut K. Goswami Men’s tennis head coach Howard Endelman announced the addition of Ian Van Cott to its coaching staff for 2023/24 as assistant coach.

“I want to thank Coach Endelman and everyone at Columbia University for this great opportunity,” said Van Cott. “This is an incredible institution and a tennis program with limitless possibilities. I look forward to the challenge of taking the Lions to new heights.”

Van Cott is making the move to Columbia after spending the past three years as a volunteer assistant in Tennessee. Van Cott was an assistant men’s tennis coach at East Carolina University for three seasons before arriving in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Ian to Columbia,” said Endelman. “We have competed against Tennessee several times over the years and have always respected Ian’s competitive spirit, tennis IQ and work ethic.”

During his time in Tennessee, Van Cott helped lead the Volunteers to three straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee advanced to the NCAA Championships in his first two seasons with the program.

Most recently during the 2022-23 season, Van Cott helped the Volunteers reach the NCAA Super Regionals. Tennessee finished the 2023 double season with an overall record of 23-8. Van Cott coached three All-SEC selections, including SEC Player of the Year, Johannus Monday.

During the 2021-2022 season, Van Cotta helped lead the Vols to a second straight NCAA Semifinals appearance and a trip to the ITA Indoor National Championships for the second straight year. He helped oversee four All-SEC selections, a pair of ITA Singles All-Americans, and an All-American doubles duo. He also worked closely with Adam Walton, who reached the semifinals of the NCAA Singles Championship and earned All-America status for the second consecutive season.

Van Cott helped UT make major strides in a 2020-21 season that saw the Vols advance to ITA Indoor Nationals for the first time since 2014, while also claiming the program’s first SEC title since 2010 when the Volunteers defeated Florida 4-3 in the championship game. The Vols would later advance to their first NCAA semifinal since 2010, knocking out a trio of ranked opponents.

In Tennessee’s over Florida, Van Cott was mostly on court two in doubles, helping coach freshman Johannus Monday and junior Martim Pratato to a crucial 7–5 win over Florida’s Duarte Vale and Josh Goodger to score the all-important double point in that game. In singles, Van Cott alternated between graduate student Giles Hussey and Prata. Hussey pulled off a comprehensive, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Ben Shelton, before Prata took championship point with a 7-6 (3), 2-6, 7-5 upset victory over No. 14 Andy Andrade to give Tennessee the title.

Van Cott was also integral to the development of SEC Freshman of the Year Monday, along with graduate student Luca Wiedenmann’s dominance in his fifth and final year at East Tennessee.

The Unadilla, New York native was also primarily responsible for helping junior Martim Prata earn a trip to the NCAA Singles Championship, where he was just one step away from earning All-America status, earning a spot in the Round of 16.

Van Cott was an assistant men’s tennis coach at East Carolina University for three seasons before arriving in Knoxville. During his first season with the Pirates, Van Cott helped lead the team to a program-record 22 wins. Five players won 18 or more singles matches and three players won 20 or more. ECU players won more than 68 percent of their singles and doubles matches during the 2017-2018 campaign.

Van Cott helped ECU finish with a winning record (14-7) during the 2018-19 campaign, including a dominant 8-1 score at home. The Pirates started 10-1, one of the best in school history. Van Cott helped Diogo Marques have one of ECU’s best rookie seasons ever, with Marques going 19-11 in singles, including 7-5 on the first court.

The 2019-20 campaign looked set to be one of ECU’s best as the Pirates had an 11-2 record, including going 8-0 at home. However, the season was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the premature end, Van Cott helped the ECU team continue its upward trajectory. The Pirates saw sophomore Diogo Marques start the fall season 8-0, earning him the September AAC Tennis Player of the Month and earning the No. 103 ranking in the ITA’s national singles rankings. Marques was the first Pirate to win a Player of the Month award since ECU moved to the AAC in 2014 and was only the third Pirate in the program’s history to achieve a national singles ranking. Simon Labbe and Agustin Tamagnone also had a successful fall, becoming the first ECU double tandem to reach the ITA Carolina Regional Quarterfinals since 2016. ECU had a 47-14 record during Van Cott’s 3 seasons with the program.

Van Cott was a four-year letter winner at Tulane, posting a career singles record of 52–46 by playing primarily at the No. 5 and No. 6 for the Green Wave. He went 43-20 overall in doubles and 28-19 in duals. As a senior, his leadership helped lead Tulane to the NCAA Tournament, where the team won its first NCAA game in over 11 years.

He received his Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Tulane in 2016.

FOLLOW THE LIONS

Stay up to date on all things Columbia Men’s Tennis by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsMTEN), Instagram (@culionsmten) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).