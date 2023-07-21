Chilliwack teen inspires roller hockey tournament to raise money for Canuck Place

A new Chilliwack tradition with a heartbreaking backstory takes place on July 29. Friends and family of Markus Schouten are hosting the second Roller Hockey in Memory of Markus event, honoring a young man who lost a battle with bone cancer.

Markus was only 18 years old when he died on May 29, 2022 after a 15 month battle. When his friends came to visit him at Canuck Place Children’s Hospice near the end, he asked them to play hockey in his memory.

Markus was a donor and when he was in hospice, he bought presents for a number of his relatives, says father Mike Schouten. He had a lot of special moments with his buddies, and when they came to visit him he said, Look guys. I really wanted to give you something, but this all went much faster than I thought. All I can think of is, why don’t you guys go get brand new sets of rollerblades and instead of sitting there grumbling that I’m gone, just go and play hockey.

The next day they went to the Cheam Sports in Chilliwack, bought their swords and played for a few hours. That was the inspiration for the roller hockey derby, which was put together very quickly last year and still managed to become an excellent event. Contestants played for four straight hours on a hot summer day with a $15,000 goal to raise money. They blew it out of the water and raised $26,000 for Canuck Place.

This year they are more organized. They’ll add a few more teams from people close to Markus, and they’ll play for six straight hours, hoping to raise $30,000.

Schouten said Canuck Place provided Markus with exceptional care from start to finish. When his oncologist told him he was out of treatment options and there would be no cure, the teen asked how long he had left.

The doctor said, “Markus, we don’t know how long you have left, but what we would commit to is that every day you are here we will make sure you live it the best way possible,” Schouten said. And that’s what they did. They provided that care for Markus in our home for six to eight weeks, and when it came time to go to hospice in Vancouver, they were so loving and caring and treated him with dignity and respect.

Even though they knew he was dying, they never gave up until the last minute to do everything possible to ensure that the pain and suffering he was experiencing was managed in a way that allowed him to enjoy his time with friends and family.

Schouten said last year’s event was overwhelming, especially because it was organized so quickly, just six weeks after Markus’ passing. He said the community gathered around it in a great way, with barbecues for food, drinks for the players and tents to shade everyone. He said it was incredible to see how much people cared about him, and it made Markus’ friends think it could be something really special.

They acknowledged that in five or 10 years they will all have gone their separate ways and who knows where they will be, but they will be able to come back at least once a year to do this in his memory, and they are grateful to be able to do it, Schouten said. I think if Markus saw it, he’d be glad they took his roller hockey suggestion and kept it going, and he’d be especially touched that they’re doing it to raise money and awareness for palliative care and the need for organizations like Canuck Place.

The roller hockey derby will take place on July 29, three days after Markus would have turned 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5840 Blackburn Road in Chilliwack.

To contribute to the fundraising, visit https://my.canuckplace.org/fundraiser/3991168

