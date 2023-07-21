Diya Chitale hopes to transfer the UTT momentum to the Asian Games – The New Indian Express

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Normally, Diya Chitale does not come from a sports family. Her parents, Parag and Rashmi Chitale, are teachers while other close relatives are doctors. Now playing in her debut season of Ultimate Table Tennis, the 19-year-old is enjoying the pressure and promise of the competition.

“I come from a family with an educational background. Nobody played sports professionally,” Chitale told the newspaper.

“When I was eight, I started playing table tennis as a hobby. I started training in Khar Gymkhana. The turning point for me came in 2014 when I won the silver medal at the U12 Nationals. With that, I wanted to continue my career. I haven’t looked back since.”

And what a journey it has been for her. Since the start of the UTT, as a spectator she has seen the tournament reach new heights and was eager to be a part of it. “Since UTT started in 2017, I have always wanted to play in the tournament. I have been following the matches closely for the past three seasons. But being part of this experience and getting that exposure has taught me a lot,” she added.

In the UTT, where every game has equal weight, there is a chance to pick up points and pull a team over the line. “The format in this competition is tough. Every game matters. There’s so much pressure for every point. Everyone is screaming like it’s the last point (laughs). Even if you’re 2-0 up, it’s not over. Even if you’re 0-2 down, you have to try to pull yourself out and fight for the last point again.”

And as a representative of U Mumba, Chitale has helped them gain points against well-known and higher-ranked players. As for example even in her loss to Australia’s Yangzi Liu, her point against the Chennai Lion paddler proved the point of difference in the eventual victory for Mumbai. Chitale believes fighting back has given her a lot of confidence.

“It’s not so much about the technical aspect of the skills they have different, but more about the belief system and the mental aspect. Sometimes when we go into the match, we feel that they are better than us. But when you train with them, play against them, it changes. This gives me a lot of faith and confidence that I am on the right track and that we can beat foreign players,” said a confident Chitale.

With her first ever appearance at the Asian Games in a month, Chitale is trying to absorb as much as possible from the UTT. “I think this has been a great experience and atmosphere for me to learn to handle myself better. This will help me in international tournaments. Representing India in the Asian Games was one of the milestones I set for myself. We aim to give our best and hopefully we can bring back medals for India,” she concluded.