Former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss, 46, seems in awe of the 28-year-old PR manager – four years after his wife Ruth died of lung cancer
Andrew Strauss seems impressed with a brunette four years after his wife Ruth died of lung cancer.
The former England cricket captain, 46, was seen hugging Peat by Antonia Linnaeus as they left an exclusive London restaurant earlier this week.
It is clear that Strauss and the PR manager, who is 18 years his junior, have been dating for several months.
They were seen hugging and kissing, taking selfies after a meal at the River Cafe in Hammersmith.
So happy: The new couple looked the picture of contentment on a casual walk in London
Andrew Strauss gave his new girlfriend Linnaeus Peat, 28, a tender hug as they walked on
Selfie time during the walk when Mrs. Linnaeus Peat suddenly decided to capture the outdoor walk
Ms Linnaeus Peat, 28, grew up in Hong Kong and attended St Marys Calne school for girls at 40,000 a year
Ms Linnaeus Peat is the second woman Strauss has been linked to since Ruth's death from non-smoking lung cancer in December 2018
Ms Linnaeus Peat, 28, who wore a 500 yellow scarf dress by Zimmerman, grew up in Hong Kong and attended St Marys Calne school for girls at 40,000 a year.
She was carrying a 2,045 Bottega Veneta handbag, a Rolex estimated to be worth more than 20,000, and a three-piece Van Cleef jewelry set with earrings worth 3,800.
Ms Linnaeus Peat is the second woman to be linked to Strauss, 46, since Ruth’s death from non-smoking lung cancer in December 2018, when she was 46.
Last summer he was pictured cuddling with JP Morgan marketing manager Antonia Laing, 35, as they watched a Center Court match at Wimbledon.
Strauss’ new romance comes after he memorialized his wife of 15 years at Lords last month.
The England players wore red caps to raise awareness of the Ruth Strauss Foundation for families suffering from terminal cancer.
The father-of-two has been open about how the death of his Australian wife just days after Christmas in 2018 changed his outlook on life.
He said in an interview last year: Our time is limited and so I need to be more aware of what I do and don’t do.
A kiss from Andrew, 46, left anyone who saw the pair in no doubt about their budding love
The two wrapped their arms around each other as they took a walk to get some lunch
Andrew and Antonia couldn’t keep the smiles off their faces during their lovely walk
The former England cricket captain, 46, was seen hugging Antonia Linnaeus Peat
It is clear that Strauss and the PR manager, who is 18 years his junior, have been in a relationship for several months
The 28-year-old shares multiple photos of herself on her social media pages
The former England batsman had admitted his grief and sent messages of support to others after his wife Ruth passed away
This may mean that you experience things that did not appeal to me before.
Their two sons are Samuel, 17, and Luca, 14.
In a statement revealing she had passed away, Strauss said: Anyone who met Ruth knows how loving, caring and passionately protective she was for her family and it gives us immense comfort that she was in Australia, her native country, surrounded by those who love her, in her final moments.
