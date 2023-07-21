Aqib Talib’s brother pleads guilty to a fatal shooting at a youth football match





Yaqub Salik Talib, the older brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, reportedly pleaded guilty to shooting dead a youth football coach on Thursday, prosecutors said. Yaqub Salik Talib, 40, turned himself in to police on August 15, 2022, after being wanted in connection with the death of Michael Hickmon, 43, two days earlier. Talib was medictated shortly afterwards on charges of murder. Talib allegedly shot Hickmon during a disagreement between the two at a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas. Video of the incident surfaced later. Talib faces up to 37 years in prison, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office. Victim statements and formal sentencing are scheduled for August 7. Talib’s lawyer did not respond to comment from the Dallas Morning News or the Associated Press. The Talib brothers served as coaches in the league in which their sons were also players. Both Talibs are being sued by Hickmon’s family for $1 million for their roles in his death. That process is reported to begin on January 9, 2024. The lawsuit alleges that Aqib Talib, 37, started the fight that ended in Hickmon’s death after he and his brother stopped play early after a taunting penalty was awarded to the Bobcats, the team Aqib funded. Aqib reportedly began fighting Hickmon physically on the sidelines before Yaqub shot Hickmon five times. Hickmon was taken to Methodist Central Hospital in Dallas, where he died of his injuries. The lawsuit also named Big XII Sports League and Family Services as defendants for failing to properly vet coaches or provide a safe environment for the participants. Aqib Talib played 12 years in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams. He made five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams and won a Super Bowl with the Broncos. Talib joined Fox in 2020 as a games analyst and was later hired by Amazon in June for “Thursday Night Football” coverage for the streaming platform’s upcoming debut season. Talib quit that role after the shooting happened before the season started.

