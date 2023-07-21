Tennis player Amarissa Toth apologizes for role in rival Zhang Shuai’s on-court tears





Sign up for our free sports newsletter for all the latest on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up for our free sports email for the latest news Little-known Hungarian player Amarissa Toth has apologized for erasing a ball mark during her Hungarian Grand Prix match against Zhang Shuai. On Tuesday, second seed Zhang hit a crosscourt forehand that appeared to land on the line, but was called by the linesman. The chair umpire then stepped down to look at the marker and confirmed that the ball had landed out of bounds. Zhang was outraged by the call and asked to speak to the tournament director. The game went on for one more point, but the disagreement over the disputed call continued, before Toth walked over to the marker and used her shoes to erase it. Zhang looked visibly distressed during the switch and a physio was called to check on her before opting to retire while trailing 6-5 in the opening set of their round of 32 match in Budapest. The home crowd booed Zhang during the incident, while Toth shook hands with her before raising her arms in celebration. Toth’s behavior was quickly condemned by fellow players and social media greats such as Martina Navratilova, with Zhang taking to Instagram to complain about the call and thanking those who supported her. I didn’t think my first-ever career WTA main draw would create such a storm, Toth said in a statement uploaded to the tournament’s Facebook page following her defeat to Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl on Thursday. I am very sorry about what happened, I respect Zhang Shuai as a player and as a person. It was never my intention to disrespect, hurt or upset anyone, let alone Zhang Shuai. I realize I shouldn’t have celebrated the way I did after the game and I’m sorry. I acted in the heat of the moment and got caught up in my emotions and the moment. I focused on tennis, I didn’t want to win like that. Toth, who initially defended her decision to erase the mark, added that she hoped to talk to Zhang in the future to express her regret. Hungarian opponent Baindl also addressed the issue after their match, saying in her court interview: I hope they can stay fair and Zhang Shuai feels better and hopefully she gets better and we see her again soon. She is an incredible player, very respectful and a wonderful person. There is much to learn from her. We must all remain respectful to each other no matter what. Reuters

