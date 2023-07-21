This Historic English Estate Comes With Its Own Pristine Cricket Ground – Robb Report





Why settle for an old English cottage when you could have a super-sized historic mansion? A picture-perfect Jacobean manor house known as Stanton Court has come onto the market, and the Grade II listed property is set in 12 sprawling acres in the idyllic Cotswolds. The Elizabethan-style residence is some 400 years old and is listed for around $18 million (£14 million). It was reportedly built for the Izod family in the 17th century and then boasted by English architect Sir Phillip Sydney Scott in 1913. Not only is he responsible for remodeling the house, but he also restored much of the surrounding village, which he bought a few years earlier in 1906. Stanton Court’s current owners have made several upgrades themselves, including improving the seven reception rooms and 10 suites. The previous owners also engaged acclaimed garden designer Rupert Golby to redesign the grounds. The Elizabethan-style residence dates back some 400 years. Savills/Knight Frank “Stanton Court has to be one of the finest houses on the edge of one of the best villages in the whole Cotswolds,” says Savills Country Department Director Ed Sugden. Inside, the pathway is packed with period features, including carved fireplaces, intricate cornices, elaborate plasterwork and rich wood floors. The grandiose home offers ample space for entertaining. The drawing room, added to the house in 1774, offers excellent views of the picturesque garden below that can be admired during cocktail hour. The house is also equipped with a library, a billiards room, a gym and a cinema room. The English country house was first built in the 17th century. Savills/Knight Frank In addition to the main digs, the spread includes four cottages, an indoor pool, and a large pond. You will also find a paddock, an orchard and a cricket pitch. According to the list, the latter is currently used by local clubs, with the owners’ permission, of course. “Stanton Court is the quintessential Cotswold village house that benefits from being part of, but completely secluded from, the village of Stanton – a rarity these days,” adds Rupert Sweeting of Knight Frank, who co-lists the property. Time to get your cricket whites ready. Click here to see all photos of Stanton Court. Savills/Knight Frank

