Sports
Wheelchair pioneers Vergeer, Draney are initiated into Tennis HOF
Esther Vergeer had few role models in wheelchair tennis and limited opportunities when she started the sport.
Those aren’t issues anymore, and she’s a big reason why.
“That’s also what I loved about my career is I know I was the one who pioneered. I was the one who could discover everything. And I was the one who had to figure out what the path was,” Vergeer said in a phone interview as she prepared for her induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. “That was also the fun.”
Vergeer will be added to the shrine in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday along with American Rick Draney, who won 12 singles titles and six doubles titles before the Grand Slam era of wheelchair tennis. Draney has been credited with bringing quad tennis – a classification also responsible for arm disorders – to the Paralympics and other top tournaments.
Vergeer, a 21-time Grand Slam singles champion and seven-time Paralympic gold medalist, began her career in an era when wheelchair tennis was not included in the top events and retired as the most dominant player, holding the World No. 1 spot for 668 weeks from 2000-13 and winning 470 consecutive singles matches. She won a total of 96% of her singles matches and also won 136 doubles titles.
“She is a legend of the sport,” said current No. 1 Diede De Groot this month before winning Wimbledon for her 11th consecutive Grand Slam wheelchair singles title and her 111th straight match – a streak second only to Vergeer’s. “Because I’m in the position right now — I’m on a really long streak but still nowhere near her streak — my respect for her only grows. That she was able to just be absolutely dominant 10 years in a row, it’s kind of crazy for me to think about that. She deserves everything that’s in store for her.”
Vergeer suffered a series of strokes as a child and surgery to address an abnormality in her spinal cord blood supply left her legs paralyzed. She also played volleyball and won a European wheelchair basketball championship before dedicating herself to tennis.
At that time, the sport was still establishing itself. Although wheelchair singles became an official sport at the 1992 Paralympics, it was not added to the Grand Slam tournaments for over a decade after that.
“When she was on top of the game, (wheelchair) tennis was still growing enormously,” said de Groot. “So she was really there at the beginning, as it grew. So she’s been so important in helping that and helping it get started. She was really part of the foundation for that big growth.”
A sports-loving country that cleans up in skating, cycling and swimming, the Netherlands has had little success in tennis: Richard Krajicek (Wimbledon, 1996) and Kea Bouman (French Open, 1927) are the only Dutch players to have won major singles titles.
It’s a different story in wheelchair tennis – and especially on the women’s side. The Dutch women have won 18 of 24 singles medals at the Paralympics and all seven Wimbledon singles titles since wheelchair was added to the program in 2016; at the US Open, where wheelchairs have been included since 2005, the Netherlands was on the podium 12 out of 15 times, both in singles and doubles.
Although De Groot joked that the Dutch success comes from drinking water, Vergeer praised her homeland for providing equal resources such as training facilities and experts for para and other athletes. That made it a pioneer and the results are still visible today.
“Since I was very little, I have followed her every step of the way,” said de Groot. “So many people, including myself, saw her do all the things we only dreamed of doing. She’s been a big influence.”
Vergeer called it “the greatest honor you can ever have.”
“If I can be a role model for players of the next generation, it’s a great compliment. I wish I had that when I started playing tennis,” she said, adding that newcomers today may look up to players like De Groot in the same way. “And at the same time I realize that I’m over 40 and maybe I’m not the role model anymore. … So it’s up to the next generation to arrive, to make (the) next heroes.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/38048636/wheelchair-pioneers-vergeer-draney-inducted-tennis-hof
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Community Events Calendar – Havre Daily News
- Wheelchair pioneers Vergeer, Draney are initiated into Tennis HOF
- Pretty in pink! Lady Amelia Windsor channels Barbiecore in satin dress and sneakers as she attends Mattel film screening
- Google launches Android app streaming to Chromebooks following beta
- Legendary crooner Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96
- The Trump Organization and former repairman Michael Cohen settle his lawsuit for unpaid legal fees
- Zelensky and Erdogan hold phone call and discuss grain deal
- President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo take off to Jakarta
- LPA Wins IES Award of Excellence for West Hollywood ARC Exterior Lighting
- Portuguese students learn about the US stock market
- Co-op and Uber Eats partnership offers benefits to retailer members and their communities — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Research finds new ways to stop repetitive habits like nail biting