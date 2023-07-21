Wheelchair pioneers Vergeer, Draney are initiated into Tennis HOF

Esther Vergeer had few role models in wheelchair tennis and limited opportunities when she started the sport.

Those aren’t issues anymore, and she’s a big reason why.

“That’s also what I loved about my career is I know I was the one who pioneered. I was the one who could discover everything. And I was the one who had to figure out what the path was,” Vergeer said in a phone interview as she prepared for her induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. “That was also the fun.”

Vergeer will be added to the shrine in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday along with American Rick Draney, who won 12 singles titles and six doubles titles before the Grand Slam era of wheelchair tennis. Draney has been credited with bringing quad tennis – a classification also responsible for arm disorders – to the Paralympics and other top tournaments.

Vergeer, a 21-time Grand Slam singles champion and seven-time Paralympic gold medalist, began her career in an era when wheelchair tennis was not included in the top events and retired as the most dominant player, holding the World No. 1 spot for 668 weeks from 2000-13 and winning 470 consecutive singles matches. She won a total of 96% of her singles matches and also won 136 doubles titles.

“She is a legend of the sport,” said current No. 1 Diede De Groot this month before winning Wimbledon for her 11th consecutive Grand Slam wheelchair singles title and her 111th straight match – a streak second only to Vergeer’s. “Because I’m in the position right now — I’m on a really long streak but still nowhere near her streak — my respect for her only grows. That she was able to just be absolutely dominant 10 years in a row, it’s kind of crazy for me to think about that. She deserves everything that’s in store for her.”

Vergeer suffered a series of strokes as a child and surgery to address an abnormality in her spinal cord blood supply left her legs paralyzed. She also played volleyball and won a European wheelchair basketball championship before dedicating herself to tennis.

At that time, the sport was still establishing itself. Although wheelchair singles became an official sport at the 1992 Paralympics, it was not added to the Grand Slam tournaments for over a decade after that.

“When she was on top of the game, (wheelchair) tennis was still growing enormously,” said de Groot. “So she was really there at the beginning, as it grew. So she’s been so important in helping that and helping it get started. She was really part of the foundation for that big growth.”

A sports-loving country that cleans up in skating, cycling and swimming, the Netherlands has had little success in tennis: Richard Krajicek (Wimbledon, 1996) and Kea Bouman (French Open, 1927) are the only Dutch players to have won major singles titles.

It’s a different story in wheelchair tennis – and especially on the women’s side. The Dutch women have won 18 of 24 singles medals at the Paralympics and all seven Wimbledon singles titles since wheelchair was added to the program in 2016; at the US Open, where wheelchairs have been included since 2005, the Netherlands was on the podium 12 out of 15 times, both in singles and doubles.

Although De Groot joked that the Dutch success comes from drinking water, Vergeer praised her homeland for providing equal resources such as training facilities and experts for para and other athletes. That made it a pioneer and the results are still visible today.

“Since I was very little, I have followed her every step of the way,” said de Groot. “So many people, including myself, saw her do all the things we only dreamed of doing. She’s been a big influence.”

Vergeer called it “the greatest honor you can ever have.”

“If I can be a role model for players of the next generation, it’s a great compliment. I wish I had that when I started playing tennis,” she said, adding that newcomers today may look up to players like De Groot in the same way. “And at the same time I realize that I’m over 40 and maybe I’m not the role model anymore. … So it’s up to the next generation to arrive, to make (the) next heroes.”