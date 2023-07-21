LaMonica Cup street hockey tournament draws crowds to Neponset’s Garvey Park





The LaMonica Cup street hockey tournament took place on Saturday, July 15 at Garvey Park in Dorchester. The 16-team 3-on-3 tournament was hosted by Dot native Dylan LaMonica, 19, along with his family and friends. Dylan wanted to bring the community together to have fun. “We don’t have street hockey tournaments in Dorchester this summer, so I decided to get the community together and create our own tournaments. My main goal was just to have fun,” says Dylan, who attends UMass Amherst and plays club hockey. His team won a national title last year. Saturday’s tournament was the first-ever LaMonica tournament to be held in Garvey, but technically it was not the first LaMonica Cup ever held in the city. Dylan’s father, Daryle LaMonica, hosted similar tournaments in South Boston in the early 2000s. In this highlight video above, you can see how seriously many of us take street hockey in Dorchester and surrounding neighborhoods, including from across the Neponset River in Quincy. After a long day of confrontation with several tough teams, the winners were even Team Wines from Quincy. They received the first custom LaMonica Cup Hockey Champions trophy. The tournament was made possible in part by the support of local entrepreneurs and various sponsors. It also had the support of the community who showed up to watch thrilling street hockey on a beautiful summer day, just what Dylan was hoping for. “It was a great turnout,” says LaMonica, who plans to do it all again next summer. Connor Nee lives in Dorchester. For more of his video work, see his Instagram or visit his website.



