UTT: Manush, Archana rise to opportunity as Puneri Paltan Table tennis clinch thriller





Young Indian stars Manush Shah and Archana Kamath rose to the occasion as Puneri Paltan Table Tennis recorded a thrilling 8-7 victory over Dabang Delhi TTC in the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi here on Friday. Manush fought valiantly against Jon Persson from the start of the game and won it 2-1 to put his franchise in charge. The young player from Vadodara took the first game via a game point. In the second game, Persson effectively tabled his spin serves, which caused huge problems for Manush as he found it difficult to return the shots and score points. Persson won the second game 11-8 before the Indian made quick moves to gain an advantage over his opponent and won the third game 11-4 to clinch the game. On the other hand, Archana also played her top game and won 2-1 against her compatriot Sreeja Akula. The Bengaluru paddler was at her best as she won the opening match 11-4 before losing the second by a slim margin of 7-11. The third game saw a heart-pounding contest between both promising rowers and in the end it was the Puneri Paltan table tennis player who won the match 11-6 to tie the score for her franchise. Earlier, playing for Dabang Delhi TTC, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran took the first game with his quick moves before losing the match 1-2 to former ITTF African-Cup champion Omar Assar in the first match (men’s singles) of the draw. Sathiyan, who had beaten world number 58 Kirill Gerassimenko, continued his positive touch in the first match against the ace Egyptian paddler. He showed impeccable precision playing back Omar’s strong shots before going into attack mode and playing his forehand to win the opening game 11-6. The second game also went to the wire as the Indian player went all out to put Omar in trouble and made him sweat for every point using forehand and backhand shots to good effect. In the end, however, Omar kept his spirits up to reign supreme over the Chennai player 11-8. He channeled his top game in the third game and gave Sathiyan no room before finishing the match with an 11-4 score in the decider. Dabang Delhi TTC’s Barbora Balazova defeated Puneri Paltan Table Tennis’ Hana Matelova 2-1 to level her franchise. The Slovak paddler found it difficult to match Hana’s speed in the first game as she lost it by a wide margin of 2-11. However, she made a strong comeback to the game, winning the next two games with gold points. In the third match (mixed doubles) of the tie, Sathiyan and Barbora provided excellent coordination to beat Manush Shah and Hana 2-1 to take the Delhi franchise into the lead for the first time in the tie. The pair of Sathiyan and Barbora started the match positively but lost the first game by a game point. They came back strong in the second game when Manush and Hana failed to return their savage shots. Sathiyan and Barbora won the second game 11-4 before winning the next game 11-7. 2023072143174

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.canindia.com/utt-manush-archana-rise-to-occasion-as-puneri-paltan-table-tennis-clinch-thriller-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos