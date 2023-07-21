Minor League Cricket is considering expansion to British Columbia

Minor League Cricket announced plans for future Canadian expansion last month and league officials stated they are seriously looking at Abbotsford and other markets in British Columbia.

Known as North America’s top development league in sports, the MiLC is a feeder system for the Major League Cricket North American top cricket league that was founded in 2019 but started play this month.

MLC consists of six major market teams located in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Texas and Washington. A sold-out crowd of over 7,000 spectators saw the Texas Super Kings defeat the Los Angeles Knight Riders 181-112 in the opening game of the competition on July 13.

The @MLCSeattleOrcas take the @TexasSuperKings tonight at 5:30 PM EDT in Morrisville, North Carolina! Watch LIVE on @CBSSports #MajorLeagueCricket Powered by Betway pic.twitter.com/q9Je2MNmz6 Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 21, 2023

Cricket is the world’s second most watched sport after soccer, but has struggled to build popularity in North America. The MLC and MiLC are a $120 million investment from multiple groups to bring the sport back to the continent in a big way. Key investors include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Ross Perot Jr., Anand Rajaraman (Amazon) and Shantanu Narayen (Adobe Inc.).

The sport came to North America via the British and was Canada’s most popular sport until the early 1900s. In fact, the first-ever international cricket match took place in 1844 between Toronto and New York clubs. Canadian Prime Minister John A. MacDonald even declared cricket as Canada’s first official sport in 1867.

Rashpal Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada, has been re-elected as an associate member representative on the Chief Executives Committee following a vote at the annual ICC conference on Monday.#cricketcanada #ICC pic.twitter.com/lFMbC0lPDb Cricket Canada (@canadiancricket) July 11, 2023

Cricket Canada was established as the country’s governing body for the sport in 1892 and the British Columbia Mainland Cricket League, which still exists and has teams from Abbotsford, was founded in 1914. It is one of the oldest sports leagues still competing in the country.

The popularity of baseball, hockey and other sports reduced interest in cricket. However, the sport is extremely popular in India, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa and parts of Europe.

Going global in the most amazing way

GT20 Canada hype echoes over Niagara Falls and lights up Times Square #GT20Canada #GT20Season3 #GlobalT20 #CricketsNorth pic.twitter.com/ccHvKGb2zm GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) July 19, 2023

Canada has participated in the 1979, 2003 and 2007 Cricket World Cups organized by the International Cricket Council.

The MiLC began play in July 2021 with 27 teams in the United States. The Silicon Valley Strikers defeated the New Jersey Stallion in the final, which was played in North Carolina. In the 2022 season, 26 teams competed and the Seattle Thunderbolts earned the league title. The 2023 season starts in August.

Breaking news “Minor League Cricket (MiLC) will partner with Cricket Canada and Boundaries North to identify ownership groups for future seasons in key Canadian markets. Full details here https://t.co/Tc6P0WAIe1#milk #cricketcanada pic.twitter.com/7d9vD3n1GC Cricket Canada (@canadiancricket) June 20, 2023

Cricket Canada and Boundaries North are working with the MiLC to identify potential ownership groups and communities to establish Minor League Cricket teams across Canada as early as 2024.

In a short period of time, Minor League Cricket has proven to be an important development ground for North American cricketers, said Rashpal Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada. The competition can have an immediate impact on our passionate Canadian market, attracting new fans and providing aspiring Canadian cricketers with better opportunities to showcase their talent on a bigger stage.

The summer of cricket is here #MinorLeagueCricket starts in August after the inaugural season of #MLC2023so get ready for more incredible matches all summer long pic.twitter.com/N20bHB46bM Minor League Cricket (@MiLCricket) April 28, 2023

Cricket Canada is headquartered in Toronto, so it is likely that Ontario will be a major focus for expansion. However, Rahul Srinivasan, CEO of Boundaries North, stated that the Lower Mainland will also be considered.

The BCMCL generates a lot of great talent, he said. I think we’re looking at communities where cricket is thriving, so Surrey, Burnaby and the Vancouver area have a really great cricket scene. In terms of participation, a place like Abbotsford can also have a big impact.

Srinivasan admitted that the lack of available fields will be a challenge for some places in British Columbia, but that the possibility of a MiLC team increases the likelihood of that infrastructure being built.

For MiLC, we’re looking at where it makes sense for these pitches and who can get behind them with investments and improved infrastructure, he said. We need a fairly advanced and professional facility to play with four to six television streams and everything else.

He said many US MiLC markets used a hybrid wicket, creating a less capital intensive field. But the investments must be made on a private or public level to make it happen. The Abbotsford teams in the BCMCL play at Exhibition Park. Other BCMCL team home locations include: Coquitlams Mackie Park, Kelownas Parkinson Recreation Area, Vancouvers Connaught Park, Richmonds Minoru Park and Vancouvers Hugo Ray Park.

Both Brockton Point in Vancouver and Beacon Hill Park in Victoria also have historic cricket grounds. Toronto has the only internationally recognized terrain in the country.

Srinivasan added that he believes a community like Abbotsford could really rally behind the identity of a minor league team and noted that one of MiLC’s greatest success stories is set in Morrisville, North Carolina. He added that the MiLC is also looking at markets such as Victoria, Kamloops and Kelowna.

British Columbia is hugely important to us and I would say there are no markets that are crossed out, he said. The popularity of cricket will continue to grow in this country with our thriving communities of South Asian and Caribbean peoples. So obviously I think demand will grow.

He said the ultimate goal of the expansion is to grow the sport in Canada and rebuild the national team on the men’s and women’s sides.

We have great participation in Canada and I think with the right infrastructure, the right programming and the right level of support, we can start the early stages of a renaissance here, he said. It’s what we want here for these teams and leagues to channel talent into our national teams and this could be a way to get us back on the international stage.

Srinivasan said he believes the teams could be ready as early as next summer.

Good luck to all Canadian National players playing in Season 3 of @gt20canada #cricketcanada #gt20canada pic.twitter.com/MZci0LWpUN Cricket Canada (@canadiancricket) July 20, 2023

Canada has a strong cricketing tradition, a diverse and multicultural population and a growing interest in the sport. Having a viable development league in Canada will be key to tracking down talented Canadian cricketers, providing them with structured development pathways and ultimately contributing to the growth of the sport on many levels, he said. We look forward to meeting key private, public and industry leaders who share our passion for adding strategic initiatives to Canada’s cricket ecosystem.

For more information, including further details on the ownership group identification process, please contact [email protected].

