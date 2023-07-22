Watch: Amarissa Toth apologizes to Zhang Shuai for unsportsmanlike conduct | Tennis news





After the conclusion of Wimbledon, the tennis world was hit with another storyline at the ongoing WTA event in Budapest. In a series of events where the tennis community band lined up behind Chinese tennis player Shuai Zhang, young Hungarian player Amarissa Toth was also widely criticized for her opening round actions at her home tournament. Amarissa Toth apologizes to Zhang Shuai In a highly publicized event, Zhang was forced to withdraw from the opening match when she succumbed to a panic attack, with her emotions overwhelming her after a series of decisions that didn’t go well. Zhang, who has spoken about her struggles with her mental health in the past, saw much of the WTA tour band behind her and criticized the chai referee and her opponent for their role in the episode. Toth has been widely condemned by her fellow professionals for her behavior, which has been deemed unnecessarily cruel and classless. The 20-year-old would first erase a ball mark, despite Zhang’s pleas for her not to, before being spotted by the cameras laughing at the Chinese player’s expense as she argued with the referee. To make matters worse, Zhang shook Toth’s hand to signal her farewell to the competition, and Toth responded by raising her arms right after an action deemed immature and unempathetic by her colleagues on the tour. However, after a series of hostile criticism towards her on social media from players, former players and fans alike, Toth took to the press to apologize to Zhang and explain where she had gone wrong in her interpretation of the situation. In a video posted to the Hungarian Grand Prix’s Instagram page, Toth said I didn’t think my first WTA success would create such a storm, and I’m deeply sorry for what happened. I respect Zhang Shuai as a person as much as an athlete. It was never my intention to disrespect, upset, or hurt anyone, especially Zhang Shuai. Zhang is one of the most loved players on the tour and received the support of several players on the tour. She has been struggling with her tennis lately and has a long streak of losses, after making comments at the French Open about her struggles with mental health. Toth continued: I realize I shouldn’t have celebrated the way I celebrated after the game, and I’m sorry I got caught up in my emotions and in the heat of the moment, and I got caught up in the moment. I focused on tennis and I didn’t want to win like that. I hope that in the future I will have the opportunity to talk to Zhang Shuai and tell her how bad I feel that our match ended this way, concluded the Hungarian, who spoke out after losing her match in the second round to Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine. The Hungarian Grand Prix came under additional fire earlier this week when they shared a targeted post on their Facebook profile claiming the situation was being manipulated by Chinese media. The post has since been deleted, and together with Toth’s apology, it could indicate that both the player and the tournament want to right the wrongs in the situation. ABOUT THE AUTHOR At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. …View details

