Poland will welcome EuroHockey Championship III for men: European Hockey Federation from Monday

Poland is ready to host another event in a busy summer with Skierniewice, the venue for the men’s EuroHockey Championship III, right after the women’s Hockey5s in Walcz.

The event features six teams with the hosts taking on Gibraltar, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia in a single round-robin group set to kick off on Monday.

Here’s the background to this week’s teams.

** All matches will be broadcasted live www.eurohockeytv.org

Poland (WR: 28)

Host Poland is participating in the third tier for the first time and, based on world rankings and previous events, will be one of the main challengers finishing fourth in the second tier in Gniezno in both 2019 and 2021.

The team consists of a quarter of WKS Grunwald Poznan and the Wojciech Rutkowski and Marcin Szczsny of the new national champions KS Pomorzanin Torun.

Otherwise they have a few players based elsewhere. There is a trio from Belgian club Pingouin – Jakub Chucmencxuk, Tomasz and Eryk Bembenek – while Robert Pawlak is with Indiana. In Germany, Jacek Kurowski plays for TSV Mannheim and Maksymilian Koperski plays for GTHGC Hamburg.

Recently they showed that they defeated second division teams Ukraine 3-2 and the Czech Republic 1-0

Gibraltar (WR: 50)

Gibraltar return to European Championship III action and will look to replicate their run to the semi-finals in 2019, when they eventually beat Portugal in a shoot-out for bronze.

The side has changed a lot since then; indeed, there is a changing of the guard from their 2022 qualifying campaign in Scotland and they have a side with a range of experiences with four teenagers in the line-up, while 49-year-old Adrian Bado is also included.

Julian Lopez captains the side and will be a key figure in front of goal; he scored 14 times in 21 caps while Kayron Stagno, Julian Hernandez and goalkeeper Joseph Borg are the experienced heads in the sides.

Croatia (WR: 53)

Croatia will look to repeat their 2019 heroics as they landed gold in Championship III in Gibraltar as they beat Switzerland in the final.

In preparation, they won a three-nation series with a 3-2 victory over Hungary and a 7-3 success against rivals Serbia this week. Josip Krlea was one of the goals with a hat-trick against the Hungarians while Josip Jazbec and Mario Illinovi each scored two against the Serbs.

Last year’s qualifiers saw them more than competitive against the likes of Ukraine and Italy, while their clubs HAHK Mladost (third in Trophy II) and SK Zelina (third in Challenge I) did well in their European club competitions to give them confidence for the week ahead.

Lithuania (70)

Lithuania are playing their first capped matches since last summer when they struggled in their qualifiers in Calais, falling to France, Ireland and Trkiye. In 2021 they finished in sixth place in Lousada in Championships III.

Their wider panel includes many young guns, including a quartet of those who played for the Under-18s in Wales last week. Algirda Jackevicius and Matvydas Pocevicius are experienced heads in the squad.

They meet Malta for the sixth time in eight years and have won four, but the last time they played in 2021 they fell 1-0.

Malta (WR: 73)

Malta will participate in Championship III for the fourth consecutive edition, having finished fifth in 2017, eighth in 2019 and seventh in 2021. They will this time be coached by recently appointed head coach Chris Attard, who was an assistant in 2019 and 2021.

They will look at the experience of England resident Tom Degiovanni and his brother Zak, along with Shaun Grima and captain Joseph Cuschieiri who are all playing in their fifth European competition.

These competitions will be their first on the international stage since 2021, but their clubs Qormi Daikin (winners in Challenge III) and Sliema Hostsicks (third in Challenge II) enjoyed strong European club campaigns.

Serbia (WR: 94)

Serbia are participating in only their second ever European outdoor competition, their previous being a third-place finish in Championship IV in 2007 in Predanovci. As such, it is unfamiliar territory for the side who have played just four international games in recent years.

The first pair in June 2022 against Croatia and Hungary as they played the same opponent in Zagreb last month to help their preparations.

The team is captained by Michae Dorgan, who is a dual cricket and hockey international for his adopted country, having grown up in South Africa. At 94th, they are the third lowest ranked side in the FIH rankings, but a few wins could quickly move them up the list.