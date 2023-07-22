A new cricket league is underway in the busy American sports market. Organizers believe it can stay | Sport

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas Deep in the heart of Texas blared from the speakers during a timeout a few days after the start of an American professional cricket league near Dallas.

Fans waved the flags of the Texas Super Kings and the LA Knight Riders, and some wore the jerseys of their favorite countries or clubs abroad. One couple had baseball caps from two of the biggest brands in the United States, the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees.

This unusual coincidence comes during the debut of Major League Cricket, hope so to gain a foothold for one of the world’s most popular sports in a sports-mad country that knows little about the other bat-and-ball game.

Because a willing partner was happy to see a fading minor league baseball stadium turned into one of the few legitimate cricket grounds in the country, the league began in Texas, famous for the Friday night lights of high school football. The 7,000-seat stadium is located in Grand Prairienot far from where the Cowboys play eight or nine times in front of more than 90,000 people fall under a retractable roof with a giant video board hanging over the field.

Some days were crazy, tournament director Justin Geale said. We’re in the middle of Dallas and we have a cricket field. I saw the vision. I got very excited. I got goosebumps when I first came in here. I thought, we can do this.

As with many things, money is key, and co-founder Sameer Mehta said investors behind the initial $120 million don’t expect to make a profit in the next few years, if so. Much of the money comes from India, where arguably the best T20 cricket, the three-hour version most similar to baseball, is played in the India Premier League. Three IPL owners help run US teams.

With a salary cap competitive with similar T20 tournaments around the world, Major League Cricket organizers secured most of the better-known players they pursued, including Texas Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis.

The South African was overrun by autograph seekers during a game against Washington when his playing time was over. There are also players from the US on rosters that allow six spots for international veterans. Mehta said he was not worried about the quality of the game even without IPL players due to rules preventing them from being here.

There are some damn good players out there, especially with the IPL owning some of the franchises here. They bring over some international players, said Australia’s Matthew Short, the player of the match for Washington in a win over Texas. As the tournament progresses over the next few years I think it’s important that we get those players here and also really bring the local guys up here.

Priyank Shah, a native of India who has been working and studying in the US for six years, shouted at the players he recognized as they walked to and from the locker room. There were plenty.

Other than Indian players, the other players playing here are like rock stars, said Shah, who lives in the Dallas area, the metropolitan area that explosive growth of the Asian population.

The first eight games in the six-team tournament were in Texas, with seven games remaining for Morrisville, North Carolina. The event will return to the Dallas area for elimination matches, with the championship taking place on July 30.

For now, the leagues six cities of Washington, Seattle, New York and San Francisco will be represented by the players only. The aim is a home-and-home competition, with 30 games per team spread over about two months, but that will take several years. Mehta said the clubs are contractually bound to open venues within five years.

The 2024 plan calls for a different tournament format, perhaps with two more venues. And the organizers hope to build on the T20 World Cup, which will be held in part for the first time in the US.