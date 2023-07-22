NFL Division Rankings 2023: AFC North is the toughest division in football





The Cincinnati Bengals have controlled the AFC North crown for the past two seasons. Accompanied by a healthy Baltimore Ravens team, an improved one Cleveland Browns team, and the Pittsburgh Steelerswho never seem to go away will not have an easy path to the top of the division in 2023. The AFC North is known for its hard-hitting football and even with the high-flying guns, the Bengals epitomize that toughness. Heading into 2023, The Score released them Division ranking 2023and they believe the AFC North will be the toughest league in football. All four teams have a shot at the AFC North title. The Bengals are going into the year as the slim favorite and will try to finally get the super bowl after coming close in successive years. Cincinnati made a huge splash in free agency, signing offensive tackle Orlando Brown to a sizable contract to protect Joe Burrow for the foreseeable future. With Brown added to the offensive line and JaMarr Chase and Tee Higgins rounding out one of the NFL’s top wide receiver cores, the Bengals offense should remain elite in 2023. Lamar Jackson heads into this year with a new big contract and a new supporting cast in Baltimore, the best he’s ever starred with. Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers were added to the Ravens’ grand reception room, taking the pressure off Rashod Bateman, who has failed to stay sane in two years. The Browns’ first year with quarterback Deshaun Watson was a bust. The 27-year-old went 3-3 in six starts and failed to eclipse 300 passing yards in a game. But there is cause for optimism heading into 2023. Cleveland added Elijah Moore to help Watson on the outside, but most importantly, the club repaired the front seven of the defense, who struggled mightily in 2022. Pass rusher ZaDarius Smith and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson will help stabilize the unit. Don’t count out the Steelers. They had a great draft class, including Joey Porter and Broderick Jones, who are expected to start Week 1. Kenny Pickett flashed with potential last season and the team expects a big jump from the young quarterback in Year 2. Pittsburgh is always competitive under Mike Tomlin, who secured his 16th consecutive winning season as head coach in 2022. With all four teams in the division seemingly improved, the Bengals will have their work cut out for them. Last season, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson struggled with injuries, Cleveland brought Deshaun Watson back from suspension late, and Pittsburgh worked through growing pains with Kenny Pickett. The Bengals remain the most talented team in the division, but improving on their 3-3 division record from a season ago won’t come easily. Just one thing to remember, Bengals fans… We’ve got Joe Burrow, and they don’t.

