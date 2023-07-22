Venus Williams visits Rafael Nadal’s tennis academy in Mallorca



Venus Williams recently visited Rafael Nadal’s tennis academy in Mallorca. Williams’ quest for a sixth Wimbledon title was abruptly halted on Center Court earlier this month when she lost to Elina Svitolina in the first round. Since then, the American icon has been enjoying her time off while still looking forward to returning to court. Williams has been awarded a wild card into the main draw of the 2023 Canadian Open. Her last two Canadian Open appearances were in 2019 and 2022. At the 2022 Canadian Open held in Toronto, Venus Williams was defeated in the opening round against Jil Teichmann. Recently, Williams had the opportunity to attend the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. She was seen with her bag and a set of tennis rackets as she apparently prepared for the upcoming Canadian Open, which kicks off on August 7. Venus Williams’ performance in the 2023 season so far Williams’ season started at the ASB Classic in Auckland where she was awarded a wild card. She started her journey in the WTA 250 event with a victory over compatriot Katie Volynets. However, her journey was cut short in the second round when she went to China’s Lin Zhu 6-3, 2-6, 5-7. After her time in Auckland, the 43-year-old had to take a long break before starting the grass-court season in Europe, due to an injury she sustained in New Zealand. In Birmingham, the seven-time Grand Slam champion started her campaign with a first-round victory against Camila Giorgi. However, in the next round, she faced a tough challenge against second seed Jelena Ostapenko and succumbed 3-6, 7-5, 3-6. Prior to this, in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Williams was defeated in the first round by Swiss wildcard Celine Naef, despite winning the first set. The former world No. 1 recently competed at Wimbledon, where she faced Elina Svitolina, another wild card entrant, in the first round. The American lost the match in straight sets. What is the foot injury that has plagued Rafael Nadal over the years? Look here



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportskeeda.com/tennis/news-venus-williams-visits-rafael-nadal-s-tennis-academy-mallorca The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos