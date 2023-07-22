Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers Preview, Prediction, Head to Head & Live Streaming Details





The Chennai Lions take on the Goa Challengers in the 10th match of the 2023 IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis. The Lions have started the season well. Although they suffered two defeats in their three matches, they managed to collect an impressive total of 24 points. Their performance is commendable as they strive to make the most of every opportunity on the table. Now the Lions will be determined to secure a big win and cement their position in the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 standings. On the other hand, the Challengers have been the most outstanding team of the season so far, occupying the top spot in the standings. With an excellent performance, they collected 26 points in three games and won two of their encounters. The Challengers have shown excellent form and are determined to continue their winning momentum. As they take on the defending champions, they will be eager to continue their impressive run and further cement their league dominance. Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers match details Agreement: Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers, Match 10, IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2023. Date and time: July 22, 7:30 p.m. IST. Location: Balewadi Stadium, Pune. Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers Head-to-Head Both teams met twice last season and the Chennai Lions came out on top in both games. Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers Squads Chennai lions: Sharath Kamal, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Payas Jain, Prapti Sen, Yangzi Liu (Australia), Benedikt Duda (Germany). Goa challengers: Harmeet Desai, T Reeth Rishya, Kwittwika Sinha Roy, Anthony Amalraj, Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Alvaro Robles (Spain) Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers Match Prediction The Goa Challengers may have a slight edge in this match due to their form and consistency. Their ability to exploit crucial moments can be decisive against a difficult opponent. The Chennai Lions are not to be underestimated and are certainly up to the challenge. However, the Challengers are fringe favorites heading into this clash. Prediction: Goa Challengers to win this Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 match. Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers TV & Live Streaming Details The match between Chennai Lions and Goa Challengers on Saturday (22nd July) will be broadcast on Sports 18 channels from 7.30pm and streamed on Jio Cinema.



