Alcaraz’s blockbuster offer to Nadal, shares new ‘dream’ after win Wimbledon | Tennis news

It’s been less than a week since Carlos Alcaraz recorded the biggest win of his career in the 2023 Wimbledon final, defeating seven-time winner Novak Djokovic to claim his first grass-court Slam and bring his Major total to two, in addition to his 2022 US Open haul. As Alcaraz gears up for a fresh new challenge in his young career as he heads into the US Open as the defending champion, the Spaniard made a great offer to Rafael Nadal as he shared his new “dream”. Carlos Alcaraz has never teamed up with Rafael Nadal for a tennis event in his career

Nadal has been out since January when he suffered a hip injury during his loss in the second round of the Australian Open. He missed the entire clay court and grass season including French Open and Wimbledon and will miss the US Open and is now recovering from hip surgery.

At a May press conference at his academy in Spain, Nadal had revealed that 2024 could be his last professional year on tour and that he plans to be part of Spain’s squad for the Olympics to be held in Paris.

Speaking to El Partidazo de Cope after his Wimbledon win, Alcaraz revealed that he dreams of playing doubles with Nadal at the Olympics, where the tennis events are held at Roland Garros, where the legend has won 14 of his 22 Grand Slams.

“It would be a dream to live the experience of doubles with your idol,” Alcaraz insisted. “Let’s see how he does and how he does, you know, this year. Hopefully he’s doing great, but for me it could be a dream to double with him.”

Alcaraz has never teamed up with Nadal for a tennis event in his career, but the two faced each other on the ATP tour with the latter winning two of three encounters before the 20-year-old stunned him at the 2022 Madrid Open quarters. The two remain on very good terms with Alcaraz recently revealing the 37-year-old’s role in his win against Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final.

He explained, “He [Nadal] messaged me. First he sent it to wish me luck for the final and I appreciate that. That someone like him, an idol from my childhood and still is, sending you strength and happiness for the most important moment of your life is something to admire.”