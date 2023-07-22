Sports
Alcaraz’s blockbuster offer to Nadal, shares new ‘dream’ after win Wimbledon | Tennis news
It’s been less than a week since Carlos Alcaraz recorded the biggest win of his career in the 2023 Wimbledon final, defeating seven-time winner Novak Djokovic to claim his first grass-court Slam and bring his Major total to two, in addition to his 2022 US Open haul. As Alcaraz gears up for a fresh new challenge in his young career as he heads into the US Open as the defending champion, the Spaniard made a great offer to Rafael Nadal as he shared his new “dream”.
Nadal has been out since January when he suffered a hip injury during his loss in the second round of the Australian Open. He missed the entire clay court and grass season including French Open and Wimbledon and will miss the US Open and is now recovering from hip surgery.
At a May press conference at his academy in Spain, Nadal had revealed that 2024 could be his last professional year on tour and that he plans to be part of Spain’s squad for the Olympics to be held in Paris.
Speaking to El Partidazo de Cope after his Wimbledon win, Alcaraz revealed that he dreams of playing doubles with Nadal at the Olympics, where the tennis events are held at Roland Garros, where the legend has won 14 of his 22 Grand Slams.
“It would be a dream to live the experience of doubles with your idol,” Alcaraz insisted. “Let’s see how he does and how he does, you know, this year. Hopefully he’s doing great, but for me it could be a dream to double with him.”
Alcaraz has never teamed up with Nadal for a tennis event in his career, but the two faced each other on the ATP tour with the latter winning two of three encounters before the 20-year-old stunned him at the 2022 Madrid Open quarters. The two remain on very good terms with Alcaraz recently revealing the 37-year-old’s role in his win against Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final.
He explained, “He [Nadal] messaged me. First he sent it to wish me luck for the final and I appreciate that. That someone like him, an idol from my childhood and still is, sending you strength and happiness for the most important moment of your life is something to admire.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/tennis/carlos-alcaraz-makes-blockbuster-offer-to-rafael-nadal-shares-new-dream-after-wimbledon-win-101689931512137.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 12-screen luxury cinema opens in Inglewood, marking start of sprawling Hollywood Park complex
- Alcaraz’s blockbuster offer to Nadal, shares new ‘dream’ after win Wimbledon | Tennis news
- Hear what worries the former Russian lawmaker most about Putin’s relationship with Prigozhin
- How many UK doctors are going abroad and how do salaries compare? – Channel 4 News
- Welcome to the importance of swimming in the updated school sports plan
- Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO weighs in on talks – The Hollywood Reporter
- 3 pros and cons of selling alcohol at athletic events
- Xi Jinping and two paintings. “The Chinese are very adept at shaping the narrative”
- More popular actors than stars
- Judge sets May 2024 trial date for Donald Trump in documents case
- Biden chooses Admiral Lisa Franchetti to become the first woman in US history to serve as a senior naval officer
- Tiffany Haddish on miscarriages, breakup with Common – The Hollywood Reporter