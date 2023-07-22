Brawl breaks out during Thailand Hockey Handshake Line and features player fighting invisible opponent – OutKick





A wild scene unfolded this week during a postgame handshake line at a hockey tournament in Thailand. Several players decided they would rather throw punches than exchange pleasantries with each other while coming off the ice. The wild hockey brawl had it all. Some serious punches were exchanged as gloves, sticks and players hit the ice. At least there was one stick used as a weapon and a player throwing hay bales at an unseen opponent. Hockey battle involves a player battling an unseen opponent (Image Credit: IG/triquidd) It all went down after a U18 match between Thailand and Hong Kong at the Thailand Invitation Championship 2023. The close game between the two teams ended up with three goals in the third period and a 3-0 victory in Thailand. The video clips of the postgame handshake line that have surfaced on social media show the absolute chaos that took place on the ice. What they don’t show is what led to the handshake feud. A late empty goal may have played a part in the post-game sideways going. Away from the action is the player from Thailand who wanted to leave the ice without taking any losses and decided to fight an invisible opponent. He is seen dropping his gloves, taking off his helmet and waving wildly at a possible ghost. He throws everything he has at the imaginary enemy. Everything includes jumps and kicks. At one point he even stands on his perch and starts throwing punches at it for good measure and a few extra laughs. WILD handshake brawl during the Bangkok U18 Invitational between Thailand and Hong Kong (See also no. 24) (IG/triquidd) pic.twitter.com/seG3aZzksm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 20, 2023 Who wants their victory tainted with a handshake line brawl? Say what you will about this guy, but he knows when it’s a good idea not to risk his happiness. He was happy with the win and went on without eating any punches. Not to mention the fact that he looks more like a lover than a fighter. I’m not going to say he wouldn’t have landed any of those shots, but he certainly had a better chance of winning a fight with an unseen opponent than trying his luck with one of the Hong Kong players.

