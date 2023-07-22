Puneri Paltan TT passes Dabang Delhi TTC in a thrilling match





Puneri Paltan TT defeated Dabang Delhi TTC in Match 9 of the Ultimate Table Tennis League. India’s rising star Archana Kamath helped win the Puneri Paltan TT 8-7 in a draw. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Omar Assar fought in the first match of the tie. Sathiyan got his team off to a top start by winning the first game 11-6. However, Omar Assar came back to beat the Indian paddler and win the match winning the next two matches 11-8 and 11-4. Puneri Paltan TT led 2-1 after the first game. The second match witnessed a huge comeback from Barbora Balazova. The paddler lost the first game 2-11, but came back stronger to win the next two. Hana Matelova fought hard to take both matches to the Golden Point, but the Dabang Delhi TTC paddler kept her nerve to win the match in a thrilling match. Both teams came 3-3 after the second game. Sathiyan/Barbora took the mixed doubles against Manush/Hana. The Dabang Delhi pair lost the first game in Golden Point but managed to win the last two games 11-4, 11-7. The tie moved in favor of Dabang Delhi as they led 5-4 after the third match. Manush Shah kept Puneri Paltan TT alive in the tie by winning the men’s singles match against Jon Persson. The Indian paddler won the first game via Golden Point. Jon Persson, taking his time for the second game, pulled off an 11-8 win to tie the game. However, Manush Shah won multiple points on the trot to seal the game 11-4. He helped the Puneri Paltan TT to a 6-6 draw. In the last game, both teams had the chance to draw level. Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula met in the match that both teams needed to win. Archana gave the initial lead to Puneri Paltan by winning the match 11-4. Sreeja Akula staged a huge comeback in the second game to win 11-7 to make it 7-7. In the nerve-wracking final game, Archana proved too good for Sreeja as she secured a convincing win in the final game to give Puneri Paltan TT a narrow win. Puneri Paltan TT vs Dabang Delhi TTC Result Puneri Paltan TT 8-7 Dabang Delhi TTC Men’s singles Omar Assar 2-1 Sathiyan G Results: 6-11, 11-8, 11-4 Women’s Singles Hana Matelova 1-2 Barbora Balazova Results: 11-2, 10-11, 10-11 Mixed doubles Manush/Hana 1-2 Sathiyan Barbora Results: 11-10, 4-11, 7-11 Men’s singles Manush 2-1 Jon Persson Results: 11-10, 8-11, 11-4 Women’s Singles Archana Kamath 2-1 Sreeja Akula Results: 11-4, 7-11, 11-6



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportskeeda.com/table-tennis/news-ultimate-table-tennis-2023-puneri-paltan-tt-edge-past-dabang-delhi-ttc-close-contest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos