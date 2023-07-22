Sports
Slideshow: UTSA Celebrates Grand Opening of Park West Fieldhouse | UTSA Today | UTSA
UTSA’s mission
The University of Texas at San Antonio is committed to advancing knowledge through research and discovery, teaching and learning, community involvement, and public service. As an institution of access and excellence, UTSA embraces multicultural traditions and serves as a center for intellectual and creative resources and a catalyst for socioeconomic development and the commercialization of intellectual property – for Texas, the nation and the world.
UTSA’s vision
To be a leading public research university, provide access to excellent education and prepare civic leaders for the global environment.
UTSA’s core values
We foster an environment of dialogue and discovery, where integrity, excellence, inclusiveness, respect, collaboration and innovation are fostered.
UTSAS Destinations
UTSA is proud Hispanic serving institution (HSI) as designated by the United States Department of Education.
Our commitment to inclusion
The University of Texas at San Antonio, a Hispanic serving institution in a global city that has been a crossroads of peoples and cultures for centuries, values diversity and inclusion in all aspects of university life. As an institution expressly created to advance the education of Mexican Americans and other underserved communities, our university is committed to ending generations of discrimination and inequality. UTSA, a premier public research university, promotes academic excellence through a community of dialogue, discovery and innovation that embraces the uniqueness of each voice.
