Facts about the growing popularity of sports in Texas





If you’ve driven through the suburbs of Houston, you’ve probably passed a cricket ground. While certainly not as common as the city’s soccer fields, baseball parks or basketball courts, numerous cricket grounds have sprung up in places like Pearlland and Prairie View, both home to cricket stadiums built to host international events. Then there are smaller fields for more recreational use that have sprung up all over Fort Bend County.

Although lesser known in the United States, cricket is the second most popular sport in the world after soccer, and that excitement could further blossom with the creation of Major League Cricket. The six-team professional league began play to sold-out crowds last week with games split between Grand Prairie Stadium, the former 7,000-seat home of now-defunct minor league independent baseball TexasAirHogs in Dallas-Fort Worth and Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Texas team the Texas Super Kings already top the standings 2-1 and play the Seattle Orcas again on Friday night. Here’s everything you need to know about the new cricket league and the sport’s growing popularity So these matches don’t last all day? LM Otero/Associated Press No, they actually don’t. While cricket has a reputation for matches that literally last for days, Major League Cricket actually plays a version of the game known as Twenty20 or T20, which usually lasts about three hours. In T20, each team is given a set number of balls to score as many runs as possible, creating a faster version of the popular game. Houston cricket joint MERIDITH KOHUT/NOW Although the league is based in Grand Prairie, Houston has been instrumental in the affair. The competition draft was held at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in March, and the competition teams held their training camps at the Prairie View Cricket Complex. Who Plays in Major League Cricket? LM Otero/Associated Press There are six teams in the league: Texas Super Kings, Los Angeles Knight Riders, San Francisco Unicorns, SeattleOrcas, MI New York and Washington Freedom. There are some international stars in the competition including Harmeet Singh Baddhan who was the No. 1 in the first draft of the competition. While all games are split between the two locations in Texas and North Carolina, each team has plans to build their own cricket stadiums with the ability to host games for years to come. Major League Cricket: how to watch? MERIDITH KOHUT/NOW Aside from making the drive to Grand Prairie to watch a game in person, all of the league’s games arestreamed on Willow TV. If you want to watch other cricket leagues, the Houston Cricket League has matches in the city every Sunday.

