2023 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: Penn Hills Julian Dugger
Friday, July 21, 2023 | 11:55 am
As a sophomore, Julian Dugger helped Penn Hills win the Northeast Conference Class 5A title and reach the WPIAL Semifinals.
The dual-threat quarterback threw for over 1,300 yards that season.
But 2022 was a rough year for the entire Penn Hills program as the team missed the postseason. Lost tiebreaks with Woodland Hills and Pine-Richland for second place in the conference left the Indians on the outside looking in.
It left a bad taste in many mouths, including Dugger’s, who is on a mission to lead Penn Hills back to the playoffs and deliver a deep postseason run in his senior high school season.
“It ignited a fire among everyone,” he said.
“The intensity of the whole team went up. Nobody wants that feeling again. We knew we had the talent and knew what we should have done. The way we ended up was not what we wanted. We take that into account when we are training and on the field. It makes us go even faster.”
Last year, Dugger threw for over 1,100 yards. He threw 10 touchdowns and was intercepted only twice. He added nearly 500 rushing yards as the opposing defense had to put a lot of thought into planning games against him.
He ended his season with all-conference first-team honours.
Dugger’s work has impressed sophomore Penn Hills coach Charles Morris.
“He’s looking really good now,” Morris said. “He’s in great shape and his footwork and throwing the ball in time looks phenomenal. You can see the difference with all the work he’s put into it. The best for him is yet to come.”
Dugger is coming in an inch taller this season and he’s put on several pounds of muscle.
“Everything starts in the weight room,” he said. “You have to have that strength to play football in high school. I know if I run with the football I’m going to get hit, and I have to be able to physically stand there for my team.
In addition to his goals for the team, he hopes to continue opening the eyes of college coaches and scouts throughout the season.
“I want to prove myself to everyone,” said Dugger. “I want to win and I want to dominate.”
Dugger owns six Division I offerings, including Pitt, Toledo and UMass.
His most recent offer came on July 12 from Holy Cross to go along with an offer from Fordham and Sacred Heart.
Dugger said he’s excited to continue showing college coaches and scouts what he can do, and he’s made significant progress at camps all summer, including a recent show at Pitt’s camp late last month.
His arm strength and movement with his legs out of the pocket impressed the Panthers coaches and put him on their radar. He received an offer from Pitt in May 2022.
“This summer has been really good for me,” said Dugger, who also showed his gear at camps in Michigan State, West Virginia, Toledo, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina and Fordham.
“I have received a lot of good feedback. They like that I can spin the ball, and I’ve been able to show what I can do by running and playing the ball. I worked on a lot of things to get better at my craft and get better for the season. ”
Julian Dugger
Penn hills
Senior
6-4/205
Quarterback
Determined: without obligation
Division I offers: UMass, Toledo, Pitt, Sacred Cross, Sacred Heart, Fordham
Statistics 2022: Dugger threw for 1,137 yards with 10 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also had 67 carries for 476 yards.
Michael Love is a Tribune Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael via email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Penn hills
Sources
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
