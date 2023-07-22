Game Day Guide: LA Galaxy II vs. Wrexham AFC and Ultimate Tennis Showdown | July 22, 2023





Thank you for making plans to attend an event at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, July 22. The LA Galaxy II vs. Wrexham AFC kicks off at 7.30pm at the main stadium. Ultimate Tennis Showdown starts at 4:00 PM

Game by game Check out the following concourse activations on Saturday: AMEX 360 photo booth

Coca-Cola bus

House Of The Sun Trailer

Stella Artois

Wrexham Hotel – Aviation Gin, Grill Dads, Geico Bus, HP lounge

Mionetto Prosecco Lounge

Builder AI tennis service

Giant Tennis Ball Photo Op Pocket policy Dignity Health Sports Park has a clear bag policy. We recommend not to bring a bag for more efficient and contactless access. BAG POLICY | PROHIBITED ITEMS Access your tickets All tickets and parking are digital and accessible via the LA Galaxy App or AXS App (swiping with a credit card or driver’s license is no longer allowed). Fans must download the latest version of the LA Galaxy app or AXS app and log in prior to arriving at the stadium to ensure their pre-purchased parking passes and tickets are accessible. Call 1-877-3GALAXY for assistance. Stadium parking Fans parking on site are encouraged to arrive early. (Please note that credit/debit card is the only method of payment accepted when purchasing on-site parking.) The Galaxy Express will not run on Saturday. Concessions Throughout the game, fans will be able to order concessions through the LA Galaxy app and have them ready for pick-up at designated concession stands. Separate concession stands offer walk-up purchases. Merchandise The Team LA Store is open from 3 p.m. until one hour after the game. The North East and South Team Stores will open at 6:00 PM Season pass members can apply their discount at checkout by scanning the QR code at the entrance to the LA Galaxy Team Stores and logging in with their primary account email address. The discount barcode will then appear and can be added to your phone’s digital wallet. Cashless experience Dignity Health Sports Park has provided reverse ATMs to convert cash into prepaid cards, which you can also use outside the stadium. Reverse ATMs are located in Legends Plaza outside the stadium and in the East and West Concourses inside the stadium. Need assistance? Help is just a text away! Fans can text 502-4ASSIST (502-427-7478) during LA Galaxy games for situations where additional assistance is needed. You can contact us virtual assistant here for all non-urgent stadium questions, such as event policies or questions about tickets.

LA Galaxy II vs Wrexham AFC 3:00 PM PT: All parking gates open 6:00 PM PT: All stadium gates open 7:30 PM PT: LA Galaxy II vs Wrexham AFC

Ultimate Tennis Showdown Day Two 12:00 PM PT: Parking gates open 3:00 PM PT: Tennis stadium (SE and SW) Gates open 4:00 PM PT: First match starts

