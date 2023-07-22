Maple Grove hosts the Tommies-Mavericks US Hockey Hall of Fame Game – The Rink Live





MAPLE GROVE The 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women’s Face-Off Classic will be held this fall in Maple Grove, the museum announced Thursday. WCHA rivals St. Thomas and Minnesota State are the two teams that will compete in the game, which will take place on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT at the Maple Grove Ice Arena. Last year, St. Cloud State defeated the University of Minnesota at the Women’s Face-Off Classic in Andover. “Like many communities that love living in the Hockey State, Maple Grove is no different. This Hall of Fame game is a great way to raise awareness for girl hockey in our community,” said Molly Elfstrand, president of the Crimson Booster Club, in the release. “There is a lot of support and energy associated with this event and we look forward to having an NCAA Division I women’s game in our backyard,” she added. “This game empowers the girls, families and our community to recognize that through continued trust, hard work and dedication, the purpose of playing DI hockey can become a reality.” Mavericks Head Coach John Harrington and Tommies Head Coach Joel Johnson are both excited about the game and the chance to showcase their programs to many young fans and youth hockey players. “One of the main goals of Division I women’s hockey is to encourage young girls to become interested in our game,” said Harrington. “The Face-Off Classic offers them the chance to see our student-athletes as role models and leaders as they go to school and compete at the highest level.” Johnson added, “I am confident that the youth teams of the Maple Grove community will bring energy and excitement, which will increase the intensity for the players and coaches and hopefully provide a great competitive environment.” This special game aims to highlight the US Hockey Hall of Fame Museum, which is located in Eveleth, Minnesota. More details about the event and ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, mainly covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communication and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.

