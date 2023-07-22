Cricket World Cup: India-Pak confrontation causes flight tickets to rise

NEW DELHI : With the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup captivating cricket fans, domestic airfares to Ahmedabad, where the crucial match between India and Pakistan will be played on October 15, have more than quadrupled.

Fares have skyrocketed as fans scramble for tickets to witness the clash between the two teams in India after more than a decade. The last time India and Pakistan played against each other on Indian soil was in January 2013 in Delhi. It was also the last bilateral series between the two nations.

Flight tickets to Ahmedabad for a day before the October 15 game are up 330% to approx 11,300 from Indore compared to an average rate of 2,600 for the rest of the month of October, data from travel portals showed.

Similarly, airfares to Ahmedabad from Delhi have increased by 250% from the usual October airfares to 17,500, and fares from Mumbai currently cost approx 13,000, 225% more than the average October rate of 4,000 for the route.

A direct flight from Jaipur to Ahmedabad on Oct 14 currently costs approx 17,000, 170% more than the average October rate of 6,300 for the route.

Similarly, Hyderabad and Kochi rates have increased by 200-230% to almost 18,000 and 23,000 respectively.

Airfares to Ahmedabad from Kolkata are currently almost 130% higher than the usual airfares in October to 23,000, and those from Chandigarh and Bengaluru have increased by almost 80-90% to 13,000 and 10,000, respectively, for a one-way plane ticket.

Many cricket fans are eager to see the match between India and Pakistan. There has been a 46% increase in travel and ticket searches during the World Cup period. Since the official announcement of the dates, hotel costs for a single night have increased tenfold,” said CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip Nishant Pitti.

Luxury hotels have to 50,000 a night. Not only hotel prices are rising, but also airline tickets. Even if people book three months in advance, airfares to the host city are still prohibitively expensive,” Pitti said.

The match that Indian fans are most looking forward to will take place on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India, a two-time world champion, has played against Pakistan seven times before at the ODI World Cup and maintained a 100% winning streak against Pakistan in all seven encounters.

The Cricket World Cup is held every four years. India will host the 2023 World Cup from October 5 to November 19.

The opening match and final of the tournament will also be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

We’re seeing strong early demand over 100%, propelled by the cricket bonanza in the last quarter of the year. Currently, airfares to the top match venues from sectors such as Mumbai and Delhi are up 30-60% in October-November: Ahmedabad 50-60%, Mumbai 40-50% and Kolkata 30-40%,” said Indiver Rastogi, President and Group Head of Global Business Travel, Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel.

In-demand routes for other race venues like Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dharamshala, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Pune are also seeing a 20-40% price increase,” said Rastogi.

Since the demand for the India-Pakistan match is exceptionally high, there is also a possibility that airlines will deploy a larger number of flights to handle the traffic and take advantage of the opportunity.

Airlines often expect increased demand for travel to the host country and to places where matches are scheduled during major sporting events such as the Cricket World Cup. As a result, some airlines may deploy additional flights or change their flight schedules to meet increased passenger demand. Airlines can add more flights or deploy larger aircraft to meet the travel needs of fans and attendees if demand and potential profits increase significantly,” said EaseMyTrip’s Pitti.

Updated: July 21, 2023, 11:51 PM IST