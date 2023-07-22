Harvard Park in South LA park celebrates brand new tennis courts

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the dedication of the eight brand new tennis courts in Los Angeles’ Harvard Park. The $300,000 investment was made possible through the partnership between the United States Tennis Association Foundation, the Recreation Areas and Parks of the City of Los Angeles, and the Pete Brown Junior Tennis Program.

“It means a lot because honestly, I’ve been here all my life training on these courts and to see them brand new and hit them and let other people experience the fun too, it’s a great feeling,” said Tory Bailey, a college player who grew up playing at Harvard Park.

There was music, food, on-court activities and a special guest appearance by professional tennis player Frances Tiafoe, also known as Big Foe. Tiafoe said he supports the USTA Foundation’s goal of expanding access to tennis to under-resourced communities across the country. He said renovated courses like this help level the playing field.

“I’m a by-product of that,” Tiafoe said. “I was able and fortunate enough to have it and hopefully there are a lot of Frances Tiafoes here to come.”

The USTA Foundation’s National Court Refurbishment Program is expected to raise $3.3 million in funding nationwide over the next three years with the goal of renovating 250 courts in under-resourced communities.

“To come to the community and see them investing in the community, but investing more than that in the people of the community and the children, is an inspiration to me,” said Lashawnn Jones, a former tennis player and parent of one of the young tennis players in the program. “It lets me know that every generation is building and they recognize the value of what this community has to offer on many levels.”

Harvard Park tennis courts are open to the public.

facebook.com/abc7ashley

Twitter.com/abc7ashley

Instagram.com/abc7ashley