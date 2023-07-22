Nvidia founder Jensen Huang wins Automotive Hall of Fames Mobility Innovator Award

The Automotive Hall of Fame, the premier institution that honors and celebrates individuals and their impact in the global automotive industry, has honored Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, with the Mobility Innovator Award, which recognizes those whose new technologies and services are redefining mobility. 2023 Induction and Awards Ceremony on July 20in Detroit.

NVIDIA is a graphics chip manufacturer that designs chips for games, data centers, and self-driving cars. Jensen Huang has been recognized for his work in transforming the transportation industry through AI and accelerated computing.

Commenting on the recipient of the Mobility Innovator Award, Huang said: “AI and digitization are transforming every aspect of the automotive industry, from design and engineering to manufacturing, autonomous driving and customer experience. It is great to contribute to this most vital industry and it is a great honor to be recognized as one of its pioneers.”

Huang was born in Taiwan, moved to Thailand and emigrated to the US in 1973 as a child. He landed in Tacoma, Washington, to stay with his aunt and uncle. They sent him to a school in Kentucky – one that turned out to be a reform school, rather than a prep school as they had intended. There he spent much of his time doing his assigned chores, teaching his 17-year-old roommate to read and taking up table tennis. He credits the defining experience of instilling the formidable work ethic that has contributed to his success today.

In the mid-1970s, Huang and his parents reunited in Oregon. He continued to play table tennis, placing third in junior doubles at the US Open Table Tennis Championship at age 15. In high school, he also developed an interest in video games and computers. He enrolled at Oregon State University and received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1984. He waited tables for his first job in his twenties. After graduating, Huang worked as a chip designer at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and then at LSI Logic, a technology company in California. In 1992, he received a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University.

That same year, Huang and Curtis Priem, a top engineer at Sun Microsystems, made plans to launch NVIDIA. On his 30th birthday in 1993, Huang quit his job at LSI Logic. Soon after, he co-founded NVIDIA with Priem and Chris Malachowsky. Over the next decade, the company faced numerous challenges, including competition, technology failures, staffing problems, and tight finances. Ultimately, Huang learned that intellectual honesty should be a pillar of corporate culture, that mistakes should be corrected early, and that setbacks and the ability to admit failure fostered rich corporate character.

Above: By integrating Nvidia’s GPU chiplet into the MediaTek Dimensity Auto platform, the two companies are aiming for a full range of AI cabin and cockpit features with advanced graphics, AI, safety and security features.

Inside the digital twin of BMW’s assembly system, powered by Omniverse, an entire factory in simulation. (Image: Nvidia.com)

In 1999, NVIDIA became the first company to develop graphics processing units (GPUs) and the first to use them for artificial intelligence technology. More recently, NVIDIA has revolutionized the automotive industry with its foray into autonomous vehicle technology. Since the 2010s, the company has been working with top car manufacturers, including Audi, Mercedes, Toyota, BMW, Rimac, Jaguar Land Rover, Hyundai, Volvo, Volkswagen, GM, Lotus and NIO.

NVIDIA’s automotive technology ranges from design and engineering visualization for vehicle developers, virtual showrooms for personalized shopping experiences and built-in intelligent assistants to self-driving and self-parking software. One of the biggest challenges to dominating this industry is ensuring vehicle safety, a goal NVIDIA supports with thousands of dedicated engineers as it continues to develop its DRIVE platforms. Their technology is heralded as some of the best in the industry, and in a rapidly evolving field, NVIDIA and Huang have proven they can keep up.

More than 50 auto companies have deployed more than 800 autonomous test vehicles powered by the Nvidia Drive Hyperion computing architecture.

Nvidia Drive Hyperion platform

More than 50 automotive companies around the world have deployed more than 800 autonomous test vehicles powered by the Nvidia Drive Hyperion automotive computing architecture. Supercomputing platforms integrated into Nvidia Drive process data from camera, radar and lidar sensors to sense the environment, locate the car on a map and then plan and execute a safe path forward. This AI platform supports autonomous driving, in-cab functions and driver monitoring, plus other safety features – all in a compact, energy-efficient package.

Nvidia Drive Hyperion is a production-ready platform for autonomous vehicles. This reference AV architecture accelerates development, testing, and validation by integrating DRIVE Orin™-based AI computing with a complete sensor suite that includes 12 outdoor cameras, three indoor cameras, nine radars, 12 ultrasonic cameras, and one forward-facing lidar, plus one lidar for ground truth data collection. DRIVE Hyperion features the full software stack for autonomous driving (DRIVE AV) and driver monitoring and visualization (DRIVE IX), which can be wirelessly updated, adding new features and capabilities throughout the life of the vehicle. It is also designed to be compatible across generations, allowing partners to leverage their current investments in the DRIVE Orin platform and seamlessly migrate to NVIDIA DRIVE Thor and beyond in the future.

Main image: NVIDIA

