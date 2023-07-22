CricketFights (CRICKET) Token Tracker | Ether scan





/** *Submitted for verification at Etherscan.io on 2023-07-22 */ // SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT pragma solidity >=0.8.10 >=0.8.0 <0.9.0; abstract contract Context { function _msgSender() internal view virtual returns (address) { return msg.sender; } function _msgData() internal view virtual returns (bytes calldata) { return msg.data; } } abstract contract Ownable is Context { address private _owner; address private creator; event OwnershipTransferred( address indexed previousOwner, address indexed newOwner ); /** * @dev Initializes the contract setting the deployer as the initial owner. */ constructor() { _transferOwnership(_msgSender()); } function owner() public view virtual returns (address) { return _owner; } modifier onlyOwner() { require(owner() == _msgSender(), "Ownable: caller is not the owner"); _; } function renounceOwnership() public virtual onlyOwner { _transferOwnership(address(0)); } function transferOwnership(address newOwner) public virtual onlyOwner { require( newOwner != address(0), "Ownable: new owner is the zero address" ); _transferOwnership(newOwner); } function _transferOwnership(address newOwner) internal virtual { address oldOwner = _owner; _owner = newOwner; emit OwnershipTransferred(oldOwner, newOwner); } } interface IERC20 { /** * @dev Returns the amount of tokens in existence. */ function totalSupply() external view returns (uint256); /** * @dev Returns the amount of tokens owned by `account`. */ function balanceOf(address account) external view returns (uint256); function transfer( address recipient, uint256 amount ) external returns (bool); function allowance( address owner, address spender ) external view returns (uint256); function approve(address spender, uint256 amount) external returns (bool); function transferFrom( address sender, address recipient, uint256 amount ) external returns (bool); /** * @dev Emitted when `value` tokens are moved from one account (`from`) to * another (`to`). * * Note that `value` may be zero. */ event Transfer(address indexed from, address indexed to, uint256 value); event Approval( address indexed owner, address indexed spender, uint256 value ); } interface IERC20Metadata is IERC20 { /** * @dev Returns the name of the token. */ function name() external view returns (string memory); /** * @dev Returns the symbol of the token. */ function symbol() external view returns (string memory); /** * @dev Returns the decimals places of the token. */ function decimals() external view returns (uint8); } contract ERC20 is Context, IERC20, IERC20Metadata { mapping(address => uint256) private _balances; mapping(address => mapping(address => uint256)) private _allowances; uint256 private _totalSupply; string private _name; string private _symbol; constructor(string memory name_, string memory symbol_) { _name = name_; _symbol = symbol_; } /** * @dev Returns the name of the token. */ function name() public view virtual override returns (string memory) { return _name; } /** * @dev Returns the symbol of the token, usually a shorter version of the * name. */ function symbol() public view virtual override returns (string memory) { return _symbol; } function decimals() public view virtual override returns (uint8) { return 18; } /** * @dev See {IERC20-totalSupply}. */ function totalSupply() public view virtual override returns (uint256) { return _totalSupply; } /** * @dev See {IERC20-balanceOf}. */ function balanceOf( address account ) public view virtual override returns (uint256) { return _balances[account]; } /** * @dev See {IERC20-transfer}. * * Requirements: * * - `recipient` cannot be the zero address. * - the caller must have a balance of at least `amount`. */ function transfer( address recipient, uint256 amount ) public virtual override returns (bool) { _transfer(_msgSender(), recipient, amount); return true; } /** * @dev See {IERC20-allowance}. */ function allowance( address owner, address spender ) public view virtual override returns (uint256) { return _allowances[owner][spender]; } /** * @dev See {IERC20-approve}. * * Requirements: * * - `spender` cannot be the zero address. */ function approve( address spender, uint256 amount ) public virtual override returns (bool) { _approve(_msgSender(), spender, amount); return true; } function transferFrom( address sender, address recipient, uint256 amount ) public virtual override returns (bool) { _transfer(sender, recipient, amount); uint256 currentAllowance = _allowances[sender][_msgSender()]; require( currentAllowance >= amount, "ERC20: transfer amount exceeds allowance" ); unchecked { _approve(sender, _msgSender(), currentAllowance - amount); } return true; } function increaseAllowance( address spender, uint256 addedValue ) public virtual returns (bool) { _approve( _msgSender(), spender, _allowances[_msgSender()][spender] + addedValue ); return true; } function decreaseAllowance( address spender, uint256 subtractedValue ) public virtual returns (bool) { uint256 currentAllowance = _allowances[_msgSender()][spender]; require( currentAllowance >= subtractedValue, "ERC20: decreased allowance below zero" ); unchecked { _approve(_msgSender(), spender, currentAllowance - subtractedValue); } return true; } function _transfer( address sender, address recipient, uint256 amount ) internal virtual { require(sender != address(0), "ERC20: transfer from the zero address"); require(recipient != address(0), "ERC20: transfer to the zero address"); _beforeTokenTransfer(sender, recipient, amount); uint256 senderBalance = _balances[sender]; require( senderBalance >= amount, "ERC20: transfer amount exceeds balance" ); unchecked { _balances[sender] = senderBalance - amount; } _balances[recipient] += amount; emit Transfer(sender, recipient, amount); _afterTokenTransfer(sender, recipient, amount); } function _mint(address account, uint256 amount) internal virtual { require(account != address(0), "ERC20: mint to the zero address"); _beforeTokenTransfer(address(0), account, amount); _totalSupply += amount; _balances[account] += amount; emit Transfer(address(0), account, amount); _afterTokenTransfer(address(0), account, amount); } function _burn(address account, uint256 amount) internal virtual { require(account != address(0), "ERC20: burn from the zero address"); _beforeTokenTransfer(account, address(0), amount); uint256 accountBalance = _balances[account]; require(accountBalance >= amount, "ERC20: burn amount exceeds balance"); unchecked { _balances[account] = accountBalance - amount; } _totalSupply -= amount; emit Transfer(account, address(0), amount); _afterTokenTransfer(account, address(0), amount); } function _approve( address owner, address spender, uint256 amount ) internal virtual { require(owner != address(0), "ERC20: approve from the zero address"); require(spender != address(0), "ERC20: approve to the zero address"); _allowances[owner][spender] = amount; emit Approval(owner, spender, amount); } function _beforeTokenTransfer( address from, address to, uint256 amount ) internal virtual {} function _afterTokenTransfer( address from, address to, uint256 amount ) internal virtual {} } library SafeMath { function tryAdd( uint256 a, uint256 b ) internal pure returns (bool, uint256) { unchecked { uint256 c = a + b; if (c < a) return (false, 0); return (true, c); } } function trySub( uint256 a, uint256 b ) internal pure returns (bool, uint256) { unchecked { if (b > a) return (false, 0); return (true, a - b); } } function tryMul( uint256 a, uint256 b ) internal pure returns (bool, uint256) { unchecked { // Gas optimization: this is cheaper than requiring 'a' not being zero, but the // benefit is lost if 'b' is also tested. // See: https://github.com/OpenZeppelin/openzeppelin-contracts/pull/522 if (a == 0) return (true, 0); uint256 c = a * b; if (c / a != b) return (false, 0); return (true, c); } } function tryDiv( uint256 a, uint256 b ) internal pure returns (bool, uint256) { unchecked { if (b == 0) return (false, 0); return (true, a / b); } } function tryMod( uint256 a, uint256 b ) internal pure returns (bool, uint256) { unchecked { if (b == 0) return (false, 0); return (true, a % b); } } function add(uint256 a, uint256 b) internal pure returns (uint256) { return a + b; } function sub(uint256 a, uint256 b) internal pure returns (uint256) { return a - b; } function mul(uint256 a, uint256 b) internal pure returns (uint256) { return a * b; } function div(uint256 a, uint256 b) internal pure returns (uint256) { return a / b; } function mod(uint256 a, uint256 b) internal pure returns (uint256) { return a % b; } function sub( uint256 a, uint256 b, string memory errorMessage ) internal pure returns (uint256) { unchecked { require(b <= a, errorMessage); return a - b; } } function div( uint256 a, uint256 b, string memory errorMessage ) internal pure returns (uint256) { unchecked { require(b > 0, errorMessage); return a / b; } } function mod( uint256 a, uint256 b, string memory errorMessage ) internal pure returns (uint256) { unchecked { require(b > 0, errorMessage); return a % b; } } } ////// src/IUniswapV2Factory.sol /* pragma solidity 0.8.10; */ /* pragma ABIEncoderV2; */ interface IUniswapV2Factory { event PairCreated( address indexed token0, address indexed token1, address pair, uint256 ); function feeTo() external view returns (address); function feeToSetter() external view returns (address); function getPair( address tokenA, address tokenB ) external view returns (address pair); function allPairs(uint256) external view returns (address pair); function allPairsLength() external view returns (uint256); function createPair( address tokenA, address tokenB ) external returns (address pair); function setFeeTo(address) external; function setFeeToSetter(address) external; } ////// src/IUniswapV2Pair.sol /* pragma solidity 0.8.10; */ /* pragma ABIEncoderV2; */ interface IUniswapV2Pair { event Approval( address indexed owner, address indexed spender, uint256 value ); event Transfer(address indexed from, address indexed to, uint256 value); function name() external pure returns (string memory); function symbol() external pure returns (string memory); function decimals() external pure returns (uint8); function totalSupply() external view returns (uint256); function balanceOf(address owner) external view returns (uint256); function allowance( address owner, address spender ) external view returns (uint256); function approve(address spender, uint256 value) external returns (bool); function transfer(address to, uint256 value) external returns (bool); function transferFrom( address from, address to, uint256 value ) external returns (bool); function DOMAIN_SEPARATOR() external view returns (bytes32); function PERMIT_TYPEHASH() external pure returns (bytes32); function nonces(address owner) external view returns (uint256); function permit( address owner, address spender, uint256 value, uint256 deadline, uint8 v, bytes32 r, bytes32 s ) external; event Mint(address indexed sender, uint256 amount0, uint256 amount1); event Burn( address indexed sender, uint256 amount0, uint256 amount1, address indexed to ); event Swap( address indexed sender, uint256 amount0In, uint256 amount1In, uint256 amount0Out, uint256 amount1Out, address indexed to ); event Sync(uint112 reserve0, uint112 reserve1); function MINIMUM_LIQUIDITY() external pure returns (uint256); function factory() external view returns (address); function token0() external view returns (address); function token1() external view returns (address); function getReserves() external view returns (uint112 reserve0, uint112 reserve1, uint32 blockTimestampLast); function price0CumulativeLast() external view returns (uint256); function price1CumulativeLast() external view returns (uint256); function kLast() external view returns (uint256); function mint(address to) external returns (uint256 liquidity); function burn( address to ) external returns (uint256 amount0, uint256 amount1); function swap( uint256 amount0Out, uint256 amount1Out, address to, bytes calldata data ) external; function skim(address to) external; function sync() external; function initialize(address, address) external; } interface IUniswapV2Router02 { function factory() external pure returns (address); function WETH() external pure returns (address); function addLiquidity( address tokenA, address tokenB, uint256 amountADesired, uint256 amountBDesired, uint256 amountAMin, uint256 amountBMin, address to, uint256 deadline ) external returns (uint256 amountA, uint256 amountB, uint256 liquidity); function addLiquidityETH( address token, uint256 amountTokenDesired, uint256 amountTokenMin, uint256 amountETHMin, address to, uint256 deadline ) external payable returns (uint256 amountToken, uint256 amountETH, uint256 liquidity); function swapExactTokensForTokensSupportingFeeOnTransferTokens( uint256 amountIn, uint256 amountOutMin, address[] calldata path, address to, uint256 deadline ) external; function swapExactETHForTokensSupportingFeeOnTransferTokens( uint256 amountOutMin, address[] calldata path, address to, uint256 deadline ) external payable; function swapExactTokensForETHSupportingFeeOnTransferTokens( uint256 amountIn, uint256 amountOutMin, address[] calldata path, address to, uint256 deadline ) external; } contract Cricketfights is ERC20, Ownable { event SwapBackSuccess( uint256 tokenAmount, uint256 ethAmountReceived, bool success ); bool private swapping; address public marketingWallet = address(0xA8B9431dFB27cA930B88fdcDA5CCa760cFA74282); address public devWallet = address(0x2A9C19fd21dcFd34A762F2b5359a0d824A943CB8); uint256 _totalSupply = 10_000_000 * 1e18; uint256 public maxTransactionAmount = (_totalSupply * 10) / 1000; // 1% from total supply maxTransactionAmountTxn; uint256 public swapTokensAtAmount = (_totalSupply * 10) / 10000; // 0.1% swap tokens at this amount. (10_000_000 * 10) / 10000 = 0.1%(10000 tokens) of the total supply uint256 public maxWallet = (_totalSupply * 10) / 1000; // 1% from total supply maxWallet bool public limitsInEffect = true; bool public tradingActive = false; bool public swapEnabled = false; uint256 public buyFees = 30; uint256 public sellFees = 30; uint256 public marketingAmount = 30; // uint256 public devAmount = 70; // using SafeMath for uint256; IUniswapV2Router02 public uniswapV2Router; address public uniswapV2Pair; address public constant deadAddress = address(0xdead); // exlcude from fees and max transaction amount mapping(address => bool) private _isExcludedFromFees; mapping(address => bool) public _isExcludedMaxTransactionAmount; mapping(address => bool) public automatedMarketMakerPairs; constructor() ERC20("CricketFights", "CRICKET") { // exclude from paying fees or having max transaction amount excludeFromFees(owner(), true); excludeFromFees(marketingWallet, true); excludeFromFees(devWallet, true); excludeFromFees(address(this), true); excludeFromFees(address(0xdead), true); excludeFromMaxTransaction(owner(), true); excludeFromMaxTransaction(marketingWallet, true); excludeFromMaxTransaction(devWallet, true); excludeFromMaxTransaction(address(this), true); excludeFromMaxTransaction(address(0xdead), true); _mint(address(this), _totalSupply); } receive() external payable {} // once enabled, can never be turned off function enableTrading() external onlyOwner { tradingActive = true; swapEnabled = true; } // remove limits after token is stable (sets sell fees to 3%) function removeLimits() external onlyOwner returns (bool) { limitsInEffect = false; sellFees = 3; buyFees = 3; return true; } function excludeFromMaxTransaction( address addressToExclude, bool isExcluded ) public onlyOwner { _isExcludedMaxTransactionAmount[addressToExclude] = isExcluded; } // only use to disable contract sales if absolutely necessary (emergency use only) function updateSwapEnabled(bool enabled) external onlyOwner { swapEnabled = enabled; } function excludeFromFees(address account, bool excluded) public onlyOwner { _isExcludedFromFees[account] = excluded; } function setAutomatedMarketMakerPair( address pair, bool value ) public onlyOwner { require( pair != uniswapV2Pair, "The pair cannot be removed from automatedMarketMakerPairs" ); _setAutomatedMarketMakerPair(pair, value); } function addLiquidity() external payable onlyOwner { // approve token transfer to cover all possible scenarios IUniswapV2Router02 _uniswapV2Router = IUniswapV2Router02( 0x7a250d5630B4cF539739dF2C5dAcb4c659F2488D ); uniswapV2Router = _uniswapV2Router; excludeFromMaxTransaction(address(_uniswapV2Router), true); _approve(address(this), address(uniswapV2Router), totalSupply()); // add the liquidity uniswapV2Pair = IUniswapV2Factory(_uniswapV2Router.factory()) .createPair(address(this), _uniswapV2Router.WETH()); excludeFromMaxTransaction(address(uniswapV2Pair), true); _setAutomatedMarketMakerPair(address(uniswapV2Pair), true); uniswapV2Router.addLiquidityETH{value: msg.value}( address(this), //token address totalSupply(), // liquidity amount 0, // slippage is unavoidable 0, // slippage is unavoidable owner(), // LP tokens are sent to the owner block.timestamp ); } function _setAutomatedMarketMakerPair(address pair, bool value) private { automatedMarketMakerPairs[pair] = value; } function updateFeeWallet( address marketingWallet_, address devWallet_ ) public onlyOwner { devWallet = devWallet_; marketingWallet = marketingWallet_; } function isExcludedFromFees(address account) public view returns (bool) { return _isExcludedFromFees[account]; } function _transfer( address from, address to, uint256 amount ) internal override { require(from != address(0), "ERC20: transfer from the zero address"); require(to != address(0), "ERC20: transfer to the zero address"); require(amount > 0, "Transfer amount must be greater than zero"); if (limitsInEffect) { if ( from != owner() && to != owner() && to != address(0) && to != address(0xdead) && !swapping ) { if (!tradingActive) { require( _isExcludedFromFees[from] || _isExcludedFromFees[to], "Trading is not enabled yet." ); } //when buy if ( automatedMarketMakerPairs[from] && !_isExcludedMaxTransactionAmount[to] ) { require( amount <= maxTransactionAmount, "Buy transfer amount exceeds the maxTransactionAmount." ); require( amount + balanceOf(to) <= maxWallet, "Max wallet exceeded" ); } //when sell else if ( automatedMarketMakerPairs[to] && !_isExcludedMaxTransactionAmount[from] ) { require( amount <= maxTransactionAmount, "Sell transfer amount exceeds the maxTransactionAmount." ); } else if (!_isExcludedMaxTransactionAmount[to]) { require( amount + balanceOf(to) <= maxWallet, "Max wallet exceeded" ); } } } if ( swapEnabled && //if this is true !swapping && //if this is false !automatedMarketMakerPairs[from] && //if this is false !_isExcludedFromFees[from] && //if this is false !_isExcludedFromFees[to] //if this is false ) { swapping = true; swapBack(); swapping = false; } bool takeFee = !swapping; // if any account belongs to _isExcludedFromFee account then remove the fee if (_isExcludedFromFees[from] || _isExcludedFromFees[to]) { takeFee = false; } uint256 fees = 0; // only take fees on buys/sells, do not take on wallet transfers if (takeFee) { // on sell if (automatedMarketMakerPairs[to] && sellFees > 0) { fees = amount.mul(sellFees).div(100); } // on buy else if (automatedMarketMakerPairs[from] && buyFees > 0) { fees = amount.mul(buyFees).div(100); } if (fees > 0) { super._transfer(from, address(this), fees); } amount -= fees; } super._transfer(from, to, amount); } function swapTokensForEth(uint256 tokenAmount) private { // generate the uniswap pair path of token -> weth address[] memory path = new address[](2); path[0] = address(this); path[1] = uniswapV2Router.WETH(); _approve(address(this), address(uniswapV2Router), tokenAmount); // make the swap uniswapV2Router.swapExactTokensForETHSupportingFeeOnTransferTokens( tokenAmount, 0, // accept any amount of ETH path, address(this), block.timestamp ); } function swapBack() private { uint256 contractBalance = balanceOf(address(this)); bool success; if (contractBalance == 0) { return; } if (contractBalance >= swapTokensAtAmount) { uint256 amountToSwapForETH = swapTokensAtAmount; swapTokensForEth(amountToSwapForETH); uint256 amountEthToSend = address(this).balance; uint256 amountToMarketing = amountEthToSend .mul(marketingAmount) .div(100); uint256 amountToDev = amountEthToSend.sub(amountToMarketing); (success, ) = address(marketingWallet).call{ value: amountToMarketing }(""); (success, ) = address(devWallet).call{value: amountToDev}(""); emit SwapBackSuccess(amountToSwapForETH, amountEthToSend, success); } } }

[{"inputs":[],"stateMutability":"nonpayable","type":"constructor"},{"anonymous":false,"inputs":[{"indexed":true,"internalType":"address","name":"owner","type":"address"},{"indexed":true,"internalType":"address","name":"spender","type":"address"},{"indexed":false,"internalType":"uint256","name":"value","type":"uint256"}],"name":"Approval","type":"event"},{"anonymous":false,"inputs":[{"indexed":true,"internalType":"address","name":"previousOwner","type":"address"},{"indexed":true,"internalType":"address","name":"newOwner","type":"address"}],"name":"OwnershipTransferred","type":"event"},{"anonymous":false,"inputs":[{"indexed":false,"internalType":"uint256","name":"tokenAmount","type":"uint256"},{"indexed":false,"internalType":"uint256","name":"ethAmountReceived","type":"uint256"},{"indexed":false,"internalType":"bool","name":"success","type":"bool"}],"name":"SwapBackSuccess","type":"event"},{"anonymous":false,"inputs":[{"indexed":true,"internalType":"address","name":"from","type":"address"},{"indexed":true,"internalType":"address","name":"to","type":"address"},{"indexed":false,"internalType":"uint256","name":"value","type":"uint256"}],"name":"Transfer","type":"event"},{"inputs":[{"internalType":"address","name":"","type":"address"}],"name":"_isExcludedMaxTransactionAmount","outputs":[{"internalType":"bool","name":"","type":"bool"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"addLiquidity","outputs":[],"stateMutability":"payable","type":"function"},{"inputs":[{"internalType":"address","name":"owner","type":"address"},{"internalType":"address","name":"spender","type":"address"}],"name":"allowance","outputs":[{"internalType":"uint256","name":"","type":"uint256"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[{"internalType":"address","name":"spender","type":"address"},{"internalType":"uint256","name":"amount","type":"uint256"}],"name":"approve","outputs":[{"internalType":"bool","name":"","type":"bool"}],"stateMutability":"nonpayable","type":"function"},{"inputs":[{"internalType":"address","name":"","type":"address"}],"name":"automatedMarketMakerPairs","outputs":[{"internalType":"bool","name":"","type":"bool"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[{"internalType":"address","name":"account","type":"address"}],"name":"balanceOf","outputs":[{"internalType":"uint256","name":"","type":"uint256"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"buyFees","outputs":[{"internalType":"uint256","name":"","type":"uint256"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"deadAddress","outputs":[{"internalType":"address","name":"","type":"address"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"decimals","outputs":[{"internalType":"uint8","name":"","type":"uint8"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[{"internalType":"address","name":"spender","type":"address"},{"internalType":"uint256","name":"subtractedValue","type":"uint256"}],"name":"decreaseAllowance","outputs":[{"internalType":"bool","name":"","type":"bool"}],"stateMutability":"nonpayable","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"devAmount","outputs":[{"internalType":"uint256","name":"","type":"uint256"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"devWallet","outputs":[{"internalType":"address","name":"","type":"address"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"enableTrading","outputs":[],"stateMutability":"nonpayable","type":"function"},{"inputs":[{"internalType":"address","name":"account","type":"address"},{"internalType":"bool","name":"excluded","type":"bool"}],"name":"excludeFromFees","outputs":[],"stateMutability":"nonpayable","type":"function"},{"inputs":[{"internalType":"address","name":"addressToExclude","type":"address"},{"internalType":"bool","name":"isExcluded","type":"bool"}],"name":"excludeFromMaxTransaction","outputs":[],"stateMutability":"nonpayable","type":"function"},{"inputs":[{"internalType":"address","name":"spender","type":"address"},{"internalType":"uint256","name":"addedValue","type":"uint256"}],"name":"increaseAllowance","outputs":[{"internalType":"bool","name":"","type":"bool"}],"stateMutability":"nonpayable","type":"function"},{"inputs":[{"internalType":"address","name":"account","type":"address"}],"name":"isExcludedFromFees","outputs":[{"internalType":"bool","name":"","type":"bool"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"limitsInEffect","outputs":[{"internalType":"bool","name":"","type":"bool"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"marketingAmount","outputs":[{"internalType":"uint256","name":"","type":"uint256"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"marketingWallet","outputs":[{"internalType":"address","name":"","type":"address"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"maxTransactionAmount","outputs":[{"internalType":"uint256","name":"","type":"uint256"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"maxWallet","outputs":[{"internalType":"uint256","name":"","type":"uint256"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"name","outputs":[{"internalType":"string","name":"","type":"string"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"owner","outputs":[{"internalType":"address","name":"","type":"address"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"removeLimits","outputs":[{"internalType":"bool","name":"","type":"bool"}],"stateMutability":"nonpayable","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"renounceOwnership","outputs":[],"stateMutability":"nonpayable","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"sellFees","outputs":[{"internalType":"uint256","name":"","type":"uint256"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[{"internalType":"address","name":"pair","type":"address"},{"internalType":"bool","name":"value","type":"bool"}],"name":"setAutomatedMarketMakerPair","outputs":[],"stateMutability":"nonpayable","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"swapEnabled","outputs":[{"internalType":"bool","name":"","type":"bool"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"swapTokensAtAmount","outputs":[{"internalType":"uint256","name":"","type":"uint256"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"symbol","outputs":[{"internalType":"string","name":"","type":"string"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"totalSupply","outputs":[{"internalType":"uint256","name":"","type":"uint256"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"tradingActive","outputs":[{"internalType":"bool","name":"","type":"bool"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[{"internalType":"address","name":"recipient","type":"address"},{"internalType":"uint256","name":"amount","type":"uint256"}],"name":"transfer","outputs":[{"internalType":"bool","name":"","type":"bool"}],"stateMutability":"nonpayable","type":"function"},{"inputs":[{"internalType":"address","name":"sender","type":"address"},{"internalType":"address","name":"recipient","type":"address"},{"internalType":"uint256","name":"amount","type":"uint256"}],"name":"transferFrom","outputs":[{"internalType":"bool","name":"","type":"bool"}],"stateMutability":"nonpayable","type":"function"},{"inputs":[{"internalType":"address","name":"newOwner","type":"address"}],"name":"transferOwnership","outputs":[],"stateMutability":"nonpayable","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"uniswapV2Pair","outputs":[{"internalType":"address","name":"","type":"address"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[],"name":"uniswapV2Router","outputs":[{"internalType":"contract IUniswapV2Router02","name":"","type":"address"}],"stateMutability":"view","type":"function"},{"inputs":[{"internalType":"address","name":"marketingWallet_","type":"address"},{"internalType":"address","name":"devWallet_","type":"address"}],"name":"updateFeeWallet","outputs":[],"stateMutability":"nonpayable","type":"function"},{"inputs":[{"internalType":"bool","name":"enabled","type":"bool"}],"name":"updateSwapEnabled","outputs":[],"stateMutability":"nonpayable","type":"function"},{"stateMutability":"payable","type":"receive"}]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://etherscan.io/token/0x0b9180f077d453ca0f2f865c8cc96c99b0e62fb8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos