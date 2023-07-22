Sports
Coach Willie Simmons pauses all team-related activities
Florida A&M head football coach Willy Simmons announced on social media late Friday night that he has suspended all football-related activities until further notice due to a rap video recorded in the Rattlers’ locker room at Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse.
Simmons said an internal investigation is underway to determine who authorized the use of the facility and the licensed apparel that may be in violation of universities’ brand and licensing agreements.
“It is a privilege to wear Orange and Green and as a football program our young men have failed to live up to the standards that have been placed upon us,” Simmons said in his statement. “They will all learn from this accident and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue to make Rattler Nation Proud.”
On Friday afternoon, Tallahassee artist Real Boston Richey posted a two-minute video clip for his song ‘Send a flash,’ on Youtube.
Part of the music video was shot in FAMU’s dressing room.
It is not clear if any FAMU football players or students were among the people in the video, which contained graphic language and had more than 50,000 views by the end of Friday. There were video sequences in the locker room with FAMU signage and the Rattlers logo prominently displayed. Some people also seemed to be wearing football helmets.
It’s not clear when the video, which also featured an evening outdoor backdrop, was shot.
The song title of the video “Send a Flash” is a football reference, a defensive plan that sends five or more players to rush the attack.
The artist did not mention FAMU, Rattlers education, or the football team in the video.
The Democrat tried to reach Simmons late on Friday.
Boston Richey, whose real name is Jalen Foster, became famous after releasing songs ‘Keep dissing’ And “Bullseye 2.” He is currently signed to rapper Future’s Freebandz label and has 547,000 followers on Instagram.
Foster was also involved in FAMU football, appearing for the Rattlers’ homecoming game against Arkansas Pine-Bluff last season.
Simmon’s decision to suspend football-related activities comes four days early Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Media Day. in Birmingham, Alabama, next Tuesday, and 12 days before the team reports for fall training camp on August 2.
The first day of practice is scheduled for August 4 at Bragg Memorial Stadium.
“Earlier today I was made aware that a rap video was recorded by a prominent rapper in the football locker room of Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse without proper permission,” Simmons said in his released statement.
“The video contained graphic language inconsistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles and beliefs, and an internal investigation is underway to determine who authorized the use of not only the Galimore-Powell athletic facility, but also licensed apparel that may violate college brand and licensing agreements.
“While I am a proud supporter of free speech and all forms of musical expression, this football team (as ambassadors for Florida A&M University) has a responsibility to protect the university’s image. As a result of this unfortunate situation, as head football coach, I am effectively suspending all football-related activities until further notice.”
In addition to Simmons, quarterback Jeremy Moussa and safety Javan Morgan will be present at SWAC Media Day next week.
Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat.
No one covers for the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Register via the link at the top of the page and don’t miss a moment.
|
