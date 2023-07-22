Residents gather around operators of Costa Mesa Tennis Center, coaches in contract talks

Sometimes an applicant excels at an interview, providing all the correct answers and a resume that is tailored to fit the qualifications of a particular job.

However, sometimes it is an applicant’s credentials that make them a standout candidate, as those who have had personal experiences testify to a track record of success.

Deciding between one and the other can be a toss-up. But on Tuesday, in deciding on a permanent operator for the 12-court Costa Mesa Tennis Center, the Costa Mesa City Council leaned away from a staff recommendation and to the credentials of dozens of voters who supported Top Seed Tennis Academy.

Since the retirement of longtime center operator Hank Lloyd in February 2022 after 24 years of service, city officials have been looking for a permanent successor to the city-owned facility, which generates approximately $1 million in revenue annually. Calabasas-based Top Seed was selected to serve on an interim basis while staff sought input into the selection process of a final operator.

Hank Lloyd, who ran the Costa Mesa Tennis Center with his wife Maureen for 24 years, retired in February 2022, leaving the city in question. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer.)

The process was lengthy, involving multiple public meetings with numerous community stakeholders and the creation of a rubric that would weight potential candidates across certain categories, including experience, key personnel, method of approach and cost, CFO Carol Molina told council members.

After reviewing proposals from nine different operators, staff weighed each applicant’s performance and selected three companies to continue with interviews.

Performance in this second round, which offered candidates the opportunity to submit a last, best, and final financial bid, was also weighted and calculated into an aggregate rubric score to determine a primary candidate.

Agape Tennis Academy, which operates tennis centers in Fountain Valley and Oxnard, earned the highest score of 4,182, while Costa Mesa-based Hard Court Sports, LLC placed second with 3,547 and Top Seed placed third with a score of 3,210.

As a result of the count of the information in all areas, Agape Tennis Academy received the highest score in Stage 2 and overall, Molina said.

The Costa Mesa Tennis Center has been operated by Top Seed Tennis of Calabasas since March 2022 on a temporary lease basis. On Tuesday, the city council voted to employ Top Seed as a permanent operator. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

However, when members of the public were given a chance to weigh in, one clear message came through: don’t change anything that works.

While several clients, students and coaches spoke in favor of the other contenders, including Agape, which operates on the core values ​​of honesty, excellence, attitude, accountability and teamwork (HEART), a majority of speakers supported keeping Top Seed.

When Top Seed was awarded the interim contract, ownership allowed the coaches already working at Costa Mesa Tennis Center to remain in ownership and take more of a leadership role in day-to-day operations, according to testimonials from speakers.

Experienced and respected coach Syd Ball and his sons, Cameron, Carsten and Christian, kept the spirit of the facility founded by Lloyd and his wife, Maureen, during their 24-year oversight of the site, explains resident Dean Sexton.

What they do is bring positive energy, a sense of family, respect and genuine dedication to the game of tennis to every player who sets foot on those courts, he said. A change of ownership would not only be detrimental, but would also be a disservice to the very essence that makes this special and important to our community.

John Tenney, who has played at the Costa Mesa Tennis Center for the past 15 years, said the people who use the facility should have a say in its oversight.

I appreciate the Agape people for coming and supporting their management, but they don’t play here. We are playing here and not asking for change, he said. You have world class people on your hands. Why change something if those who play there don’t ask for it?

After hearing comments from more than 80 people, Councilor Loren Gameros filed a motion to deviate from the staff-recommended Agape Tennis Academy and begin negotiations for a contract with Top Seed.

I believe the voters have spoken and were here to serve the constituency, not only of this community, but in the interest of what is happening at the tennis center.

Councilman Jeff Harlan, who started playing downtown tennis when he moved to town 17 years ago, agreed.

I am very aware of the fact that a public hearing cannot be just another popularity contest, he said. The question for me that I’ve been asking all night is, who can best serve the community and on what basis?

We have something quite remarkable here in the Ball family. I see no measurable reason to deviate from what I know and what we’ve heard here tonight works.