Trenton and Gabriel Richard renew heated rivalry in summer league affair – The News Herald

The Trenton high school hockey summer league at the Kennedy Center is generally one where wins and losses become secondary to player development and a chance to just play games.

That wasn’t the case Thursday, however, in a showdown between the downstream area’s top two programs, at Riverview Gabriel Richard and Trenton.

What started as a glorified exhibition eventually turned into a playoff-style matchup that ended with Trenton taking a 3-2 victory.

“It’s a rivalry between the two schools,” Trenton acting head coach Greg Obrycki said after the game. “So it’s always going to be a well played game. (Richard head coach Rick DeSana) has done a good job there and always has a good team.

“Anytime you can beat each other, you have that feather on your cap to say, ‘I beat you last,'” Obrycki added. “We’ll see how that translates to the regular season.”

While the game had little significance in the grand scheme of things, Obrycki added that there was a certain amount of “revenge factor” from his Trenton players.

The two schools shared the ice in a regular season game last December, with Richard pulling off a 5-1 victory over Trenton. That game was believed to be the first time in over a decade that the Trojans and Pioneers met in a meaningful hockey game.

They will roll back next season when Richard receives Trenton at the Yack Arena in Wyandotte on December 14.

There was no love lost between the two teams then and that was certainly the case on Thursday. Trenton and Richard committed 15 punishments between them, with the Trojans responsible for nine of them.

Despite the win, Obrycki called their play on Thursday “uncharacteristic” and stressed the importance of playing summer league games.

The same can be said of Richard head coach Ricky DeSana, who got about a handful of eighth-graders meaningful minutes, some of whom could very well make an early impression and often for the Pioneers, the start of the new season comes in late November.

“I think the summer league is excellent for all local teams,” said DeSana. “The coaches are allowed to watch all their players. All the games are competitive, they are (well-authorized) and well-organized. A lot of good things are happening in the summer league.

“The kids don’t care what day it is,” DeSana added. “You saw that out there. It was a really good, fun hockey game. The more of those games that we and the kids can be blessed with, the better the experience becomes.”

Thursday was the ninth of 11 summer league games scheduled for Richard; they will wrap things up next week with a pair of matches against Grosse Ile and Gibraltar Carlson respectively.

DeSana shared his impressions of what he’s seen from his crop of skaters so far this summer, particularly the emerging prospects.

“We don’t want the younger players to have their first game in November,” DeSana said. “It’s great for the younger kids and it’s great for the kids who may not have played much last year and are better able to adapt to our system.”

Trenton, meanwhile, will wrap up their summer league game when they face Brownstown Woodhaven on July 25.

Like virtually every other coach in this summer league and elsewhere, Obrycki preaches the value of playing these games and what it could mean for a team that always has state title aspirations.

“It’s about preparing the new kids for what’s to come in the fall,” Obrycki said. “It’s all about relaxing them into the program so they can get used to Trenton hockey.”

The hotly fought showdown between Richard and Trenton was just one of two games scheduled for Thursday. The nightcap featured the aforementioned Carlson fighting Dearborn Divine Child.

That also ended in 3-2 fashion with a shootout to determine a winner, much to the surprise of yours truly. Carlson eventually needed four rounds to win the shootout 2-1.

The win broke a four-game summer league skid for the Marauders. While his players are more concerned about the win-loss record, head coach Trent Begeman has been largely, if not exclusively, focused on the growth and development of his players from the start of the summer season until now.

“The summer league that Trenton hosts here is so beneficial for everyone,” said Begeman. “For our younger guys, they get to come here and play 10 to 12 games against guys who are four years older than them.

One thing we don’t think about enough is that juniors are now becoming seniors,” added Begeman. “They get to be in there and be leaders and take charge. You see them doing a lot more here than you thought.”

Thursday was Carlson’s second game in as many days and third in four days this week. Back-to-backs are just as common in July as they are in January, although the more relaxed nature of summer league games helps avoid any chance of tired legs.

“There was a bit of fatigue late on,” said Divine Child head coach Mike McNamara. “And (Wednesday night) game was a tight late. It was a good test for them, but they played hard until the end.

“Overall it was a good game and a great experience.”

Divine Child also played a game for the second day in a row on Thursday; they lost to the newly formed Livonia Churchill-Franklin co-op squad late on Wednesday.

The Falcons have seen their participation fluctuate throughout the summer league as players have commitments elsewhere, including other sports for the school.

Nevertheless, like so many of his summer league counterparts, McNamara appreciates the opportunity to play and judge games he has to work with.

“I think it’s been a good experience,” said McNamara. “We get a chance to give some of the kids who might not get a chance to be here a sense of high school hockey. That’s the great thing about summer league, you get them feet wet.

The summer league for high school field hockey in Trenton wraps up next week with games July 24-27. Here are the matchups that take place on those days:

MONDAY JULY 24 –

7:00 pm | Livonia Churchill-Franklin vs Riverview-Cabrini United (Feldman Arena)

7:20 pm | Grosse Ile vs Gabriel Richard (Practice Arena)

8:30 pm | Carlson vs New Boston United (Feldman Arena)

8:50 pm | Plymouth vs Allen Park (Practice Arena)

TUESDAY 25 JULY –

7:00 pm | Grosse Ile vs Allen Park (Feldman Arena)

8:30 pm | Brownstown Woodhaven vs Trenton (Feldman Arena)

WEDNESDAY JULY 26 –

7:00 pm | Downstream Unified vs Plymouth (Feldman Arena)

7:20 pm | Gabriel Richard vs Carlson (Practice Arena)

8:30 pm | New Boston United v Riverview-Cabrini (Feldman Arena)

THURSDAY JULY 27 –

7:10 pm | Woodhaven vs Divine Child (Feldman Arena)