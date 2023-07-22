WIf I open a hard-boiled egg and I take the first bite and I think, what is that, and then the second bite there’s half an embryo in it. Excuse me, but I find that a bit repulsive. And quite rightly so. Finally someone has the guts to say it. Embryo egg bites, imposed on ordinary country people by the postcode weekenders of London’s wakelite. Sheep wake up. And when you’ve finally woken up, please buy my custom Beefy blockchain NFTs.

Ian Bothams appearing in the youth TV program Open To Question in 1986 has already become an internet legend, long before it started to feel like a brilliantly prescient precursor to the current bloom of speak-your-brain freethinkers YouTube channels telling you the truths they don’t want you to hear.

It’s also just a beautiful piece of TV, in which Imperial Phase Botham, all tumbling golden toasty curls, powerful moustache, curled up with unashamed alpha power on his elevated lounge chair, is grilled to within an inch of his life by an incredibly eloquent and knowledgeable group of Scottish teenagers.

To be fair, Botham is doing pretty well in the circumstances, fighting for his corner on topics as diverse as leaving nappy changing to his wife (you’re missing the context, honey), smoking dope (yes, I’ve dabbled a few times) to racism (if a guy has black, blue, green or pink spots and I like the guy, I can’t give comforting news for guys he likes).

The Embryo Egg Gambit is Botham’s response to a question about his description of Pakistan as a place to send your mother-in-law to, posed by a young woman named Mazer Rahman, who patiently explains that it was difficult to hear those comments from such an icon of British sport, and then quite reasonably asks how Botham reconciles that with things like his public opposition to apartheid, essentially opening a door for Botham to be a great guy and say, “Okay, fine “My dear, I understand, I understand your point of view.” , maybe we can all use this to move on and connect and be nice.

But Botham doesn’t do any of that. Instead he puts in the embryo egg defense, before going on to explain his own point of view at length and eye-rolling, which key is that he’s just always right, even if all the facts and evidence suggest he’s wrong, then he’s most right, possibly more right than anyone has ever been. How many test wickets do you have?

That’s all fine and proof, in the most amusing sense, of the abiding question: Why should anyone care what Ian Botham says? How can it matter? This is just Beefy, the pirate king, a maverick who doesn’t play by the rules, saying that’s how I feel about your selection policy, that’s what I think about your independent, very detailed report on racism in cricket. It is, despite the efforts of the bridleway-blocking BBC bubble, still a free country.

All this probably explains why Botham’s surprisingly angry statement about the Independent Commission for Equity’s recent bombshell report in Crickets was passed this week without much comment. Botham, telling it like it is, spoke at the Up Front podcast for Simon Jordanwho similarly narrates it as if it undoubtedly pertains to existence in a state of actual being.

The main conclusion was that Botham is absolutely furious with the carefully compiled, highly detailed independent report, which found deep-rooted and widespread forms of structural and institutional racism, sexism and class-based discrimination, which emphatically corroborated the findings of the England and Wales Cricket Boards. But which, in Botham’s opinion, is nonsense plus a complete and utter waste of money who is absolutely wrong; a state of unshakable certainty that he achieved by reading bits from it before throwing it on the floor.

Ian Botham (centre), pictured with his Somerset teammate Viv Richards in 1981, admitted he had only read parts of the racism report. Photo: Getty Images

And yes, maybe it doesn’t matter because this is just Beefy. Because this is just his politics, as reflected in his more esoteric columns in the Daily Telegraph, where he also directs, which always deal with the betrayal of simple country people by faceless and grasping townsfolk (supercute headline: Why country people are sick of the awakened BBC who will eventually kill your gerbil on a bridle path using a remote electric fence controlled by the awakened BBC, of ​​which country people are sick). Essentially, he’s an energy man, a do-things man. His charity walks remain a greater net positive (while plastering over the neglect of his hero Margaret Thatcher) than any of us will ever muster on our own. Old man yells at report. Do we have to worry?

Actually yes. Firstly because Not only is Botham Beefy, he is the chairman of the Durham County Cricket Club. He is one of 18 people to be a provincial cricket chairman, with an administrative and pastoral duty of care to look after the summer sport.