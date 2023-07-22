Noles with plus odds to win 10 matches in 2023





FSU football won 10 games in 2022 and should have easily taken 11 after leading at halftime against NC State. The Noles return more production than most teams in the country, adding some top talent from the transfer portal in key positions. Is it enough to win 10+ games in 2023? Oddmakers op Design kings Sportsbook has FSU football plus money to do it in 2023: Boston College: 5.5 (over -120/under +100)

Clemson: 10 (over +105/under -125)

Duke: 6.5 (over +130/under -150)

State of Florida: 10 (over +110/under -130)

Georgia Tech: 4.5 (over +120/under -140)

Louisville: 8 (over -110/under -110)

Miami (Florida): 7.5 (over +120/under -140)

State of North Carolina: 6.5 (over -145/under +125)

North Carolina: 8.5 (over -110/under -110)

Pittsburgh: 7 (over -120/under +100)

Syracuse: 6.5 (over -105/under -115)

Virginia: 3.5 (over -105/under -115)

Virginia Tech: 5.5 (over +120/under -145)

Wake Forest: 6 (over -120/under +100) This does not include regular season wins (first 12 games), the ACC Championship game, or anything else after the regular season. A gambler would need FSU to lose just one game or less to cash in on this +110 bet. If a gambler bet $100, he would win $110 if FSU won 11 games. If FSU lost two games, that would mean FSU would end up with 10 wins, and would push the bet (would neither win nor lose, and the bettor would receive the bet amount back). The odds for FSU football to win the ACC are slightly below Clemson at +160, with Clemson at +155. The next closest team is North Carolina at +900. The way it works is you bet $100 on FSU to win $160. If you bet $100 on North Carolina, you’ll win $900 if they win the ACC. Please note that this is a bet on the future, which means that injuries to key players during the season are not taken into account. For example, if Cade Klubnik gets injured and misses some games, that probably means you’ll lose that bet, because Clemson probably won’t win that many games without him. That goes for the starting QB of most college football teams. It also records the money bet for the entire college football season. One Wins Total Bet I suggest Louisville would have eight wins. They may have the easiest schedule in the ACC. I have them with at least four easy wins, and another three as betting favorites. All they have to do is win two more games and you have a winner.

