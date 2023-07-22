Sports
Aidan Turner speaks to Backstage about power dynamics and tennis in new drama Fifteen-Love | Ents & Arts News
Poldark star Aidan Turner believes his new series will make audiences question why they believe certain versions of events.
In Fifteen-Love, the actor plays a tennis coach who is accused of misconduct by a former player – and at first it is not clear who is telling the truth.
Turner told Sky News’ Backstage podcast that it was kind of a lesson in terms of restraint.
“In our first few episodes, we play with that — where’s the truth in this relationship?” he said. “As an audience, who do we believe and on what grounds, and without evidence who comes across as credible or not?
“Okay, just because someone might be a little messy or chaotic in their life or whatever, and another person might have a rather low-key nature, why do we go for that person instead of someone else? And should we be more careful about our choices?
“Because that’s quite a dangerous thing, to make those initial judgments about someone just because of the way they act or behave, which really has nothing to do with the truth of what the situation is. And therein lies the problem with situations like this, you know, who do we believe in and on what basis?”
Although the show is set in the world of tennis, it’s really about exploring strength and relationships rather than the sport itself. Turner says it reflects real-life issues, which until 2022 meant a sports coach wasn’t bound by the same laws regarding trust positions as, say, a teacher.
“I remember the first conversations with Hania [Elkington]our writer, and she just explained to me the sex crimes law and how that worked, and how a counselor with a relationship — like you had a doctor and a patient, or a teacher and a student, that sort of thing — how that didn’t correlate with coaches,” he said.
“So you could be in a relationship with someone who coached you and this loophole is now closed, but this has been a huge problem for so long that people just didn’t talk about for some reason, and that was really, really shocking to me.
“That’s another thing that I think our show is referring to, which is: what are the safeguards? What are the parameters? How do we protect players? What should we expect from coaches and what’s wrong?”
Turner’s co-star, Ella Lily Hyland, who plays his accuser, Justine, said seeing the spaces where tennis stars train helped her get into her character.
“I think when you’re in those environments, you can just see it and imagine it, I think,” she said. “And maybe that’s because we were telling that particular story, so sometimes it can be a little bit in your head, but… [there were also] countless accounts of this sort of thing, as you could research for years, really sad.”
While Turner is perhaps best known for starring in the period drama Poldark, other recent characters he’s taken on include a clinical psychologist in the cop drama The Suspect and Leonardo Da Vinci in a biopic series about the artist.
But Fifteen-Love presented him with an opportunity he hadn’t had before.
“I think he’s like no other character I’ve played before, I’d say that right away. When I read the first few scripts I thought they were really smart. I think Hania is a brilliant writer, I think there are a lot of things she says in this story that need to be said, I think it feels important and I think it’s just beautifully balanced with great characters.”
Plus, it gave Turner the chance to brush up on his tennis skills — something he says he also needed.
“I’d done a little, played a lot of badminton and I thought that would correlate, silly – it doesn’t, it’s a completely different sport. They both have handles and rackets, that’s all, there’s no other comparison!
“So yeah, it was tricky, it was hard. I didn’t train as much as the other guys, but I did a little bit and I was fine. I think I’m convincing as a coach… I think!”
Fifteen-Love is out on Prime Video. Listen to our review in the latest episode of Backstage, Sky News’ film and TV podcast
