Halifax LGBTQ Hockey Tournament kicks off with slick moves and fun team names





Hockey players warmed up, fired practice shots at their goalie, and then began dropping the puck in the first games of the Halifax Pride Cup. The three-day hockey tournament, consisting entirely of LGBTQ players, started on Friday evening with three games and six teams. The tournament is the first organized by Queer Hockey Nova Scotia . The games are free and open to the public, although the organizers accept donations. Seventy-five players signed up for the tournament, and it’s not just locals taking part. Kriona Hagen is a center playing on Team Trans. She came from Madison, Wisconsin, to play in the 2023 Halifax Pride Cup. (Andrew Lamb/CBC) Kriona Hagen, who plays center on Team Trans, was from Madison, Wis. She found out about the Pride Cup through her best friend who is one of the organizers. “Playing with Team Trans and being on a team where everyone else is transgender is almost a spiritual experience,” she said. Hagen said she started playing hockey as an adult because she was looking for a gay community. “I was so desperate, I was willing to try team sports,” she said. As for the opportunity to play between LGBTQ hockey players, Hagen said it’s affirmative. “It’s so nice to be in a dressing room where you don’t have to explain anything,” she said. “The people there already know and understand it.” O Stonehouse of Dartmouth, NS, plays on the Golden Goals team in the tournament. (Andrew Lamb/CBC) O Stonehouse also shares that sense of comfort in playing with people like them. “It’s the most excited I’ve been in my entire life for a sporting event,” they said. Stonehouse is part of team Golden Goals, a play on The Golden Girls. The team faced team Trans-Canada Express in a dramatic game yesterday. Trans-Canada Express initially went up 1-0 in the first period. But with just over eight minutes left in the third, the Golden Goals tied the score. Stonehouse’s team won the match 3–2 with Stonehouse scoring a goal. “Team Trans Canada Express was a lot of fun to play against, super nice people,” said Stonehouse after the game. “Every confrontation was a chat, it was super sweet.” It’s all fun in the end, with players lining up in the middle of the ice to shake hands. The Halifax Pride Cup features team names such as Ice-Ice Gaybies and team Trans-Canada Express. (Andrew Lamb/CBC) After months of work to organize the event, Queer Hockey Nova Scotia founder Jay McKellar called the tournament “very overwhelming but very exciting”. McKellar, who plays for Team Trans, said he is excited to play against friends and family. “It’s incredible to see these six teams and athletes come from all over to experience Pride and queer joy,” McKellar said. The final game and championship of the Pride Cup is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the Centennial Arena.

