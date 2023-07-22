Treasure on corners in Chengdu enrich people’s sports life – Xinhua





People play basketball under an overpass in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province. (Photo provided by Chengdu Sports Bureau) In Chengdu, a bustling city with more than 20 million inhabitants, you see mini sports fields everywhere. CHENGDU, China, July 22 (Xinhua) — Imagine enjoying tasty skewers in a hot pot and looking at a table 30 feet away where two persons are deeply engrossed in a game of table tennis, sweat pouring down their faces. Such scenes play out daily in Chengdu, a bustling city with more than 20 million inhabitants. Amidst this thriving metropolis, miniature sports fields are springing up in every corner. At 6:30 am at dawn on a sweltering summer day, 52-year-old Zhou Kaisheng and his friends are already lining up for the ping pong table at the community center on Chadianzi Street, itching to show off their skills. Residents play table tennis in a gym in Shuxi Community, Chengdu (Xinhua/Yuan Qiuyue) This sports corner is representative of Chengdu’s innovative drive to utilize urban “excess space” to complement public fitness facilities for all residents. An official from the Chengdu Sports Bureau revealed to Xinhua that since 2021, fueled by hosting the 31st Universiade, Chengdu has actively encouraged and assisted communities in repurposing urban “excess space” such as underpasses, underground areas, rooftops and other accessible areas in neighborhoods to build and refurbish sports venues to promote athletic activities. To date, Chengdu has completed the construction of 186 community sports corners that are diverse, fully equipped and easily accessible. The total area of ​​newly built and renovated sports venues has reached 930,000 square meters. Residents play basketball in a gym in Shuxi Community, Chengdu (Xinhua/Yuan Qiuyue) Compared to sprawling squares and parks, these nooks and crannies are places residents frequent on a daily basis. With the introduction of communal sports facilities, participation in sports activities has increased enormously. “In the past, climbing stairs would leave me ‘breathless’. I had to take a deep breath when I went up to the fourth floor. But now I can climb up to the seventh floor without feeling out of breath!” Zhou confessed. Before the installation of ping pong tables in his neighborhood, he rarely engaged in physical activity and often fell ill. The addition of sports facilities to his community brought a renewed joy in sports and led to a noticeable improvement in his health. This photo shows a gym on Chadianzi Street, Chengdu (Xinhua/Yuan Qiuyue) The city also advocates investment in a public interest operating model, combining free and low-cost services to promote efficient use and sustainable development of sports facilities. The Shuxi community in Jinquan Street engaged an outside company to renovate a community sports center with an area of ​​about 3,600 square meters. This includes ping pong tables, basketball courts, and badminton courts, available to the public for free or at a minimal cost. “We used to play on ‘dusty’ courts, but the conditions have improved a lot now. On weekdays, from 9am to 12pm, it’s all free,” said Zhang Shaobo, who has lived in the Shuxi community for over a decade. Zhang Yan, a Shuxi community official, noted that some residents initially felt that the gyms encroached on their public spaces. However, during ongoing residents meetings, the needs of all parties were met and accommodated. “Now more and more residents are willing to participate in sports, and everyone applauds the changes,” Zhang noted.

