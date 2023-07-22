Dennis and Parker nominated for NCAA Woman Of The Year Award





GREENVILLE, NC Micah Dennis of East Carolina women’s basketball and Carsen Parker of the soccer world have been nominated for the prestigious 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. Micah Dennis of East Carolina women’s basketball and Carsen Parker of the soccer world have been nominated for the prestigious 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. Dennis recently completed her first year in purple and gold, earning the mark as the Pirates won the 2023 American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship and earned their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007. The Toronto, Ontario native played in all 33 games averaging 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists – overseeing a rebirth of the ECU offense. Off the field, Dennis graduated from East Carolina in the spring with a bachelor’s degree in communications while compiling a 3.40 GPA and is now enrolled in a master’s degree in journalism. While she excelled in class, Dennis made immeasurable contributions to the community during her time in Greenville. Dennis’ volunteer efforts include time working on issues such as diabetes awareness, cancer awareness, the Special Olympics, and work with Pitt County Public Schools. Parker completed her pirate career following the 2022 football season in which she led the team with six goals scored, including a last-second winner against George Mason and a free-kick-winning goal against Florida. The Cumming, Georgia native was named a Second-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection for her efforts during the season while starting all 18 games. In the spring, Parker was honored with ECU’s Spirit of the East Award, given to a student-athlete who demonstrates extraordinary dedication to the spirit of ECU. Parker graduated from East Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in public health and a minor in psychology while compiling a 3.79 undergraduate GPA. She is now pursuing her MBA. Off the field, Parker volunteered many hours with the Pirate Club and also served as a representative of the football team’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC). Parker’s volunteer efforts extend beyond the playing field, with hours working with Maynard Children’s Hospital, the Boys and Girls Club of Pitt County, and Pitt County Public Schools, among others. The Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, chooses the top 30 honorees 10 from each division from among the conference-level nominees. The Top 30 honorees will be announced in October. The selection committee then determines the top three honorees in each division, while the nine finalists are announced in November. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year. The awards will be celebrated at the Woman of the Year Award Ceremony at the NCAA Convention in Phoenix in January. A record 619 female student-athletes were nominated by NCAA member schools to be considered for the 2023 Woman of the Year award. Since 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year Program has recognized female graduate-athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership throughout their college careers.

