Sports
A ‘Decade of Excellence’: Edmonton Women’s Hockey Team Inducted into Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame
The Edmonton Chimos Hockey Club joined the ranks of Alberta’s most esteemed hockey players and teams on Sunday.
The 1983-93 Edmonton Chimos Senior Women’s AAA team was inducted into the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame on July 16 at a gala in Canmore, Alta.
The Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame described the 1983-1993 period for the team as a “decade of excellence in which the Chimos demonstrated their dominance but also leadership in the growth of women’s hockey.”
The Edmonton Chimos team was one of seven members of the 2023 introductory class, along with John Utendale, the first black hockey player to sign an NHL contract.
Deanna Miyauchi, a veteran of the Edmonton Chimos who played with the team for six years between 1983 and 1993, said she was honored to help bring more recognition to women in Alberta hockey history.
The Chimos hockey club was founded in 1973. It was the first women’s hockey team to represent Alberta at a national championship and was also the longest-running senior AAA hockey program in the province.
Between 1983 and 1993, the Chimos won every county championship they could compete in and three Abby Hoffman Cup women’s national championships.
“The body of work, if you look at it over that decade, is quite remarkable,” said Mel Davidson, a member of the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame induction committee. “They all just came together and they were one of the most successful teams in our county, men or women.”
Davidson said another achievement of the Edmonton Chimos is that they laid the foundation for women’s hockey in Alberta at a time when it barely existed.
Miyauchi recalls some hostility from the Edmonton hockey community when she first started playing with the Chimos.
However, she said a key characteristic that defined the Chimos was their willingness to ignore anything or anyone that kept the team from playing the sport.
‘Hostile looks’
“I was part of the group that remembers not being fully accepted in arenas in the beginning and having to go in through the back door or endure hostile stares when we came in with our hockey bags,” said Miyauchi.
It was even difficult for the Edmonton Chimos to find arenas to play in Edmonton, Miyauchi added.
“We weren’t fully supported in the city in terms of getting ice age. So for many, many years our home ice cream was in places like Duffield, New Sarepta and Calmar.”
Davidson said it was in these small towns and hamlets around Edmonton that the Chimos found popularity and support.
“They could go to small towns, where women hockey was really a huge novelty at the time, and they would pack those rinks,” Davidson said
Miyauchi said she believes the existence of the Edmonton Chimos, and their ability to overcome barriers and stigmas to participate in the sport, acted as a “catalyst for the startup of many other women’s hockey teams.”
“What was the defining characteristic of the team was to work hard and tirelessly and just push through and ignore anyone who thought we shouldn’t be doing what we were doing and just playing,” said Miyauchi.
“The fact that the Chimos were there and did it gave a lot of people the confidence, desire and determination to do it because the Chimos had to overcome the odds and that made people believe they could do it in their own communities.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/a-decade-of-excellence-edmonton-women-s-hockey-team-inducted-into-alberta-hockey-hall-of-fame-1.6914922
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A ‘Decade of Excellence’: Edmonton Women’s Hockey Team Inducted into Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame
- Genesis: Google’s New AI Tool Genesis: Everything You Want to Know
- As tensions mount, Zelensky and Erdogan discuss collapsing grain deal
- Oppenheimer Collection at box office Day 1: Christopher Nolan’s film delivers biggest Hollywood opening of the year, mint Rs 13 crore
- From the importance of social scholarship to the gender pay gap in sport, here are our most-read stories of the week
- Biden says AI leaders are committed to building safe, secure and reliable technology
- A 3.3-magnitude earthquake strikes near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh
- For climate change, only the result counts
- The next stage for the US economy is unspectacular growth
- Joanna Vargas Skin Care Spa is moving to a new location in West Hollywood
- ‘Feels like an event:’ Fort Wayne City Tennis Tournament takes over Swinney Park
- Sergey Brin Returns to Google Headquarters to Help Develop ChatGPT Rival: Report