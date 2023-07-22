A ‘Decade of Excellence’: Edmonton Women’s Hockey Team Inducted into Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame

The Edmonton Chimos Hockey Club joined the ranks of Alberta’s most esteemed hockey players and teams on Sunday.

The 1983-93 Edmonton Chimos Senior Women’s AAA team was inducted into the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame on July 16 at a gala in Canmore, Alta.

The Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame described the 1983-1993 period for the team as a “decade of excellence in which the Chimos demonstrated their dominance but also leadership in the growth of women’s hockey.”

The Edmonton Chimos team was one of seven members of the 2023 introductory class, along with John Utendale, the first black hockey player to sign an NHL contract.

Deanna Miyauchi, a veteran of the Edmonton Chimos who played with the team for six years between 1983 and 1993, said she was honored to help bring more recognition to women in Alberta hockey history.

Several members of the Edmonton Chimos team who competed between 1983 and 1993 met on July 16, 2023 at the 2023 Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame Gala in Canmore, Alta. (Submitted by Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame)

The Chimos hockey club was founded in 1973. It was the first women’s hockey team to represent Alberta at a national championship and was also the longest-running senior AAA hockey program in the province.

Between 1983 and 1993, the Chimos won every county championship they could compete in and three Abby Hoffman Cup women’s national championships.

“The body of work, if you look at it over that decade, is quite remarkable,” said Mel Davidson, a member of the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame induction committee. “They all just came together and they were one of the most successful teams in our county, men or women.”

Davidson said another achievement of the Edmonton Chimos is that they laid the foundation for women’s hockey in Alberta at a time when it barely existed.

Miyauchi recalls some hostility from the Edmonton hockey community when she first started playing with the Chimos.

However, she said a key characteristic that defined the Chimos was their willingness to ignore anything or anyone that kept the team from playing the sport.

‘Hostile looks’

“I was part of the group that remembers not being fully accepted in arenas in the beginning and having to go in through the back door or endure hostile stares when we came in with our hockey bags,” said Miyauchi.

It was even difficult for the Edmonton Chimos to find arenas to play in Edmonton, Miyauchi added.

“We weren’t fully supported in the city in terms of getting ice age. So for many, many years our home ice cream was in places like Duffield, New Sarepta and Calmar.”

Davidson said it was in these small towns and hamlets around Edmonton that the Chimos found popularity and support.

“They could go to small towns, where women hockey was really a huge novelty at the time, and they would pack those rinks,” Davidson said

Miyauchi said she believes the existence of the Edmonton Chimos, and their ability to overcome barriers and stigmas to participate in the sport, acted as a “catalyst for the startup of many other women’s hockey teams.”

“What was the defining characteristic of the team was to work hard and tirelessly and just push through and ignore anyone who thought we shouldn’t be doing what we were doing and just playing,” said Miyauchi.

“The fact that the Chimos were there and did it gave a lot of people the confidence, desire and determination to do it because the Chimos had to overcome the odds and that made people believe they could do it in their own communities.”