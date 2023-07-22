Marin Cilic serves ace with third edition of Game, Set, Croatia | ATP tour





Game, Set, Croatia. The Marin Cilic Foundation continued its efforts on Sunday and Monday to raise funds for the construction and improvement of sports fields to provide recreational opportunities for students in need. Cilic was joined by Croatian stars from inside and outside the tennis world to raise money for the construction of a multi-purpose sports field in Stankovci, Croatia. It is the foundation’s fifth sports field project. “Very happy and proud. I think everyone had a great time,” said Cilic. “It is always a challenge to get so many of us athletes together with our competition schedules, but everyone who is able always shows up. “It’s always special when we can all come together, especially when it’s for something like this. This was the third edition of the event and it continues to grow in popularity with spectators as well as athletes; several are already setting up tennis lessons to prepare for the next event.”

Photo: Envy Croatia/Julien Duval

A who’s who of Croatian athletes took part in the event, from soccer superstar Luka Modric to NBA player Dario Saric. “I don’t know if my tennis skills have improved since the last event, maybe five percent,” said Saric. “But it’s an honor to take part in an event like this, and one of the best ways to spend my free time. I am proud to be here, proud to be among these incredible athletes.” As always with the event, other Croatian tennis players have also joined to support, including Mate Pavic, Borna Gojo and Ivan Ljubicic. “It’s always special to come and support this project,” said Pavic. “It takes a lot of effort to organize something like this, so a big congratulations to Marin for all his work over the years. It’s all for a good cause and us [athletes] are always ready to join whenever we can.” You may also like: Cilic: My Backyard Court, Sacrifice & Making Kids’ Dreams Come True The place where the new sports field will be located, in Stankovci, will be especially useful for local students who are currently taking gym classes in a hallway because they don’t have a playground. The project is close to the heart of Cilic, who will play his first tournament since January on home soil in Umag next week. The Croat’s father built a tennis court in their backyard to give his children a chance to play. That’s part of what motivated Cilic to launch his eponymous foundation in 2016. One of the top athletes who supported this year’s event, alpine skier Zrinka Ljuti, has a strong connection with the Marin Cilic Foundation. Ljuti, who was a Croatian flag bearer at the 2022 Olympics, received a scholarship from the Marin Cilic Foundation in 2019 to help her pursue her dreams.

Photo: Envy Croatia/Samir Ceric Kovacevic

The athletes who participated in this year’s event are: Tennis: Marin Cilic, Mate Pavi, Borna Gojo, Ivan Ljubii

Football: Luka Modri, Eduardo da Silva, Danijel Subasi, Doris Bai

Rowing: The Sinkovi brothers

Basketball: Ivica Zubac, Dario Šari, Andrija Stipanovi, Ante II and Zoran Planini

Taekwondo: Matea Jeli

To ski: Filip Zubi, Zrinka Ljuti

Gymnastics: Tin Srb

Table tennis: Andre Gaina

Handball: Manuel Strlek, Ivano Bali and Luka Stepani

Karate: Anelo Kwesi

Olympic Shooting: Valentina Pereglin

Shot put: Stipe uni

