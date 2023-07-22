Supreme Court refuses to receive former Indian cricket team captain Mohd Azharuddin’s plea against HC contempt

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to accept former Indian Test Cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s plea against a notice of contempt issued by the Telangana High Court in a dispute between the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and the Nalgonda District Cricket Association (NDCA). Azharuddin, who was the president of the former, is facing contempt proceedings for willful disobedience in complying with certain high court orders allowing the Nalgonda district association to participate in the HCA league games.

A bench of Justices BR Got it And Prashan Kumar Mishra was reluctant at this stage to grant Azharuddin’s petition as the Supreme Court had issued only a notice of contempt, despite his counsel strongly urging the court to consider the matter. This remedy is only directed against the notification. Have you been found guilty of contempt? Justice Gavai asked counsel.

No, the counselor replied.

Thank you, the judge said firmly, go and file an answer with the Supreme Court.

Counsel then informed the court that a petition was pending in a coordinated court of Telangana High Court and prayed that they would be heard together. If you would allow me to do this I would be grateful, the counselor said.

Make a request to the Chief Justice, Judge Gavai instructed, before ruling:

Permitted to withdraw with freedom to apply to CJ for consolidation of contempt petition with petition. If such an application is made, it will be considered in accordance with the law.

Background

The Nalgonda District Cricket Association had petitioned the Telangana High Court in 2021 to order the Hyderabad Cricket Association to participate in a two-day competition for 2021-2022, which was allowed by the Telangana High Court. In a related case, the district association had filed a plea urging the court to direct not only the HCA and then-President Mohammed Azharuddin, but also the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to implement the 2018 orders of ombudsman and former judge Narasimha Reddy. According to the order, the district association claimed that they were entitled to all benefits as an affiliate member of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, including participation in all meetings, matches and tournaments.

In this case, the counsel on behalf of Mohd Azharuddin told the high court that the Nalgonda association was allowed to participate in all tournaments held under the auspices of the Hyderabad Cricket Association even during the current 2022-23 season. Last year, after taking this statement, the court ordered the Nalgonda Association to participate in all tournaments during this year’s cricket season.

Following this, in 2023, the district association filed a case of contempt for willful and willful disobedience to the 2022 Telangana High Court orders, under which a court T. Vinod Kumar issued a contempt order against Azharuddin seeking his personal appearance.

In February last year, the Supreme Court had presided over the holding of elections in the Hyderabad Cricket Association overseen by former judge Justice L Nageswara Rao, ending Azharuddin’s term as president.

Case details

Mohd Azharuddin v. Nalgonda Cricket Association & Ors. | Diary No. 26604 of 2023